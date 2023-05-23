Planning your Next Holiday? Think Sustainable This Time

Numerous accommodations are taking proactive steps to minimize their environmental footprint by addressing food waste, supporting local economies, and educating their guests. Surprisingly, they manage to achieve all these sustainability goals while still providing exceptional experiences to their visitors. Interestingly, travelers themselves are increasingly conscious of their impact and are actively considering sustainability when planning their holidays. According to Booking.com’s Sustainable Travel Report, a significant 97% of travelers express their desire to travel more sustainably this year. Furthermore, nearly 73% of them express their intention to leave the places they visit in a better state than when they arrived, while 82% seek authentic experiences that genuinely reflect the local culture. These findings clearly demonstrate travelers’ commitment to supporting destinations and communities they visit, highlighting their growing interest in sustainable tourism.

To make it easier for travellers to plan their green holidays, Booking.com has curated a list of accommodations. From eco-friendly camps to high end sustainable luxury hotels these accommodations are not simply places to enjoy a great stay but also places that have actively put measures in place to minimise their environmental impact, use renewable energy sources and make efforts to benefit the local communities too.

Cedar Inn, Darjeeling

The Cedar Inn exemplifies a strong commitment to sustainability. The hotel takes significant steps to promote eco-conscious practices, including serving organic food to guests, offering information about local ecosystems, heritage, culture and eliminating the use of single-use plastics. Nestled in the enchanting town of Darjeeling, the Cedar Inn provides a serene setting with breath-taking views of the surrounding mountains, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in an environmentally friendly experience.

Chokling ArtHouse – The Treasure of Himalayas, Bir

As an idyllic getaway, this destination not only offers a perfect escape but also distinguishes itself by noteworthy sustainable practices. Chokling ArtHouse – The Treasure of Himalayas is the eco-friendly stay in Bir if you are looking at making your travel sustainable. The property follows environmentally friendly measures such as dedicated efforts to minimise food waste, promoting the use of reusable towels, and giving guests the option to opt-out of regular room cleaning. Staying at such environmentally conscious accommodations encourages guests to embrace sustainability beyond their trip, making a positive impact even after they return home.

Six Sense Vana, Dehradun

Situated in the foothill of the Himalayas, Six Senses Vana is a wellness retreat designed to help visitors rejuvenate with a sense of purity. The stay here includes daily retreat activities like yoga, meditation, workshops and wellness consultation that helps you connect with yourself and nature. Along with providing a space that helps relax and unwind, following sustainable practices is a way of life. The property uses various eco-friendly practices such as rainwater harvesting, solar heating to using organic linen, LED bulbs, in-house bottling plant, use biodegradable bags, grow local and seasonal ingredients in house, Vana creates a blissfully inviting eco-friendly space for travellers.

Nature Hunt Eco Camp, Assam

For a sustainable and eco-friendly experience that preserves Assam’s natural charm, Nature Hunt Eco Camp is the ideal choice. This property embraces eco-friendly practices to ensure the conservation of Assam’s charm. They use energy-efficient LED lamps, serve locally sourced cuisine, and provide water conservation options for travellers, all contributing to the betterment of the environment while supporting the local economy. Additionally, the camp’s close proximity to the UNESCO World Heritage site, Kaziranga National Park, offers guests the opportunity to explore this remarkable wildlife sanctuary during their visit.

Abode, Mumbai

Located in Colaba, Mumbai, Abode is a luxury boutique hotel that offers travellers an authentic, personal and an engaging experience. The hotel sits in an elegant colonial building and features vintage furniture and original artworks. The design and style of this property is dedicated to environment and social responsibility with a focus on sustainability. The furniture here has been crafted by local artisans and where possible energy-saving solutions are implemented. The airport pick-up service is run by an organisation focused on empowering the women of Mumbai, the spa employs blind masseuse and the shop in the lobby sells products from local NGOs.

The Tamara, Coorg

Adding to Coorg’s reputation as the “Scotland of India," the Tamara stands out as an exquisite property that exemplifies a strong commitment to sustainability. The hotel has implemented various eco-friendly measures to minimise its environmental impact while ensuring an exceptional guest experience. These measures include installing electric car charging stations, employing local guides for tours and activities, and utilising key cards or motion-activated electricity to save costs and reduce environmental footprint. By incorporating these practices, The Tamara showcases its dedication to preserve the beauty of Coorg while providing guests with an unforgettable experience.

Vythiri Resort, Wayanad

Vythiri Resort is an exquisite eco-friendly jungle hideaway set in lush tropical rainforest ideal for those looking to recharge and rejuvenate amidst nature. It is built mostly with natural materials like mud, thatch and bamboo, with minimum use of concrete and is available in configurations ranging from lofty tree houses, rustic cottages and a set of suites. The property has taken significant steps towards sustainability and follows some good practices such as the bio-gas plant, solar heated water and employment practices that focus training on sustainable tourism practices in daily work. Bird watching, trekking, cycling, jungle walk are some of the activities one can enjoy here.