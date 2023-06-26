Prime Minister Modi Visits the Pyramids of Giza; Facts That Make The Pyramids Iconic

The photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to the Pyramids of Giza are all over the internet. This was an unscheduled visit and one can be sure that this short detour was worth the while. The photographs of his visit on Sunday show him admiring the Pyramids of Giza, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, and its majestic aura.

The Pyramids continue to fascinate researchers and historians alike. Built more than 4,000 years ago the ancient Egyptians successfully built them only after multiple failed attempts. Among the most recognisable tourist spots in the world these Pyramids are visited by 14.7 million tourists annually.

The Great Pyramid, the largest of the three Pyramids, was built on a rocky outcrop just outside the modern Cairo city. It attains a soaring height of 146.6 metres. Pharaoh Khufu is credited for its construction. To put this in comparison, the 13th century Qutub Minar in New Delhi is 72.5 metres high.

I thank PM Mostafa Madbouly for accompanying me to the Pyramids. We had a rich discussion on the cultural histories of our nations and how to deepen these linkages in the times to come. pic.twitter.com/WiXFhTP4QP— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2023

The second largest pyramid is the Pyramid of Khafre. It was constructed for the Pharaoh Khafre and is only slightly smaller than the Great Pyramid. Its height is 136 meters and gives the appearance of being the tallest one because of its original casing stones at the top which have survived the passage of time.

Researchers estimate that all three Pyramids were built between 2600 BC and 2500 BC. Modern historians divide Egyptian history into three main periods namely - Old Kingdom (about 2700 to 2200 BC), Middle Kingdom (2050 to 1800 BC) and the New Kingdom (1550 to 1100 BC). These imposing structures were built by the Fourth Dynasty of the Old Kingdom. The smallest among the three is the Pyramid of Menkaure. As the name suggests, it was built for the Pharaoh Menkaure. It is 65 meters tall.

These structures which are aligned with remarkable precision were constructed using limestone blocks. While the exact methods of the construction are still debated - never mind the mind-numbing conspiracy theories on the internet - the limestone blocks were quarried locally. Many historians agree that ramps and sledges were employed to move these massive blocks of stones and position them accordingly. These structures also accurately depict the cardinal points of the compass alongside teaching us a lot about the ancient religious beliefs of the ancient Egyptians.

In Egypt, the Prime Minister was also conferred with the ‘Order of the Nile’, Egypt’s highest state honour.