Popstar Pink Visits Indian Restaurant in Birmingham; It's Tom Cruise's Favourite Too

American superstar Pink got the party started ahead of a performance in Birmingham when she surprised staff at an Indian restaurant in the city and ordered items like samosas, Mushroom Kurkure and Chicken Chettinad. The singer, known for hits like “Just Give Me A Reason”, went to Asha’s before her concert at Villa Park on Tuesday.

Staff said she turned up without a reservation at the restaurant, which has become a bit of a celebrity magnet in recent years with Tom Cruise eating there in 2021 and Ed Sheeran in 2022, but they quickly found her a table. “She was sweet and said a lot of people told her to come here when she came to Birmingham,” the BBC quoted a spokeswoman as saying. Pink came with members of her crew and families on Monday and ordered samosas, mushroom Kurkure, chicken Chettinad, and chicken Dhaba curry, the restaurant said.

During her performance at Villa Park, she told the audience she “had the best Indian food of my life. So if I do random things, it’s because of the naan,” she added. The 43-year-old was performing at the home of Aston Villa Football Club as part of her Summer Carnival 2023 tour, which will also see her headline at BST Hyde Park in London on June 24 and 25.

Fans who attended the show took to Twitter to praise the concert, which also saw Pink bring her 12-year-old daughter, Willow, on stage for a duet. “Pink absolutely blew me away,” one person tweeted, “I am never going to emotionally recover from this concert. Unbelievable performance from Pink last night, she was incredible,” another tweeted.

Tom Cruise visited the restaurant when he was in the country filming a Mission: Impossible film. He was dubbed “Two Tikkas Tom” on social media after the restaurant reported he ordered two chicken tikka masala dishes.