Popular Wellness Tourism Destinations In India To Rejuvenate Your Body And Mind

Some people travel for work, while others for leisure. Tourism around the world is a growing industry, and these days many people are encouraged to set foot into an unknown place. However, tourism is not always about exploration and adventures.

With our current lifestyle, where it is difficult to take time for yourself, travelling could come as an opportunity for wellness and rejuvenation. This particular trend is not catching up among the youth, especially among the working professionals, and this is known as wellness tourism.

What is wellness tourism?

The United States-based Global Wellness Institute defines it as “travel associated with the pursuit of maintaining or enhancing one’s personal wellbeing”. The driving force behind wellness tourism is the proactive measures that we take to live a healthy life, reduce stress, avoid illness, and improve our well-being. In popular terms, any trip that you take in order to rejuvenate your mind, body, and soul can be a part of wellness tourism.

There can be different interpretations, for some, a quiet, tranquil place can make a difference, while for others, it might be a lush green forest. What’s important is that, as you plan a wellness tour, your aim should be to find a place that will help you unwind.

Here are some popular wellness tourism destinations in India:

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

One of the most tranquil places in India is Rishikesh, which is located on the banks of the River Ganga in the foothills of the Himalayas. Rishikesh is popularly referred to as the yoga capital of India and is home to numerous yoga centres and ashrams. Apart from that, Rishikesh is a destination worth visiting due to its picturesque backdrop of hills and rivers. Auroville, Pondicherry

It is renowned as an experimental township. It was built in 1968 by Mirra Alfassa with the help of Roger Anger, an architect. Several healing centres offer a variety of spas and massages to revive your senses. One can also take a stroll among the well-maintained gardens. The philosophy of harmony and oneness makes Auroville one of the most tranquil tourist destinations in India. Gokarna, Karnataka

This unexplored seaside town is cool, laid-back, and tidy. It offers a beautiful beach, a youthful splash of hippy culture, and a wave of spirituality and religion that all coexist here for the perfect vacation. It is quite a famous destination for solo travellers. Alleppey, Kerala

Alleppey is a much-appreciated city in Kerala, and is renowned for being the ideal backwater vacation spot. Its houseboats, which allow one to cruise in luxury along Kerala’s backwaters, are what add to the charm of its remarkable beauty. Alleppey is among the top tourist destinations in India since it provides you with memorable experiences.

