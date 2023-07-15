Research Reveals Breakfast Choices Of Indian Travellers

Digital travel platform, Agoda, unveils the user preferences of Asian travellers and the choices they make while booking hotels. The insights collected over the past two months reveal that almost half (46%) of the travellers from Taiwan opted for breakfast included, followed closely by Vietnamese (43%), and Indian travellers (42%). On the other end, the statistics found South Korea (29%), Japan (27%), and Malaysia (23%), ranking 8, 9, and 10 respectively on the breakfast requirement popularity table.

When comparing domestic with overseas travel, the platform noticed that travellers on an international trip are more likely to opt for some comfort and peace of mind. 37% of international travellers select the ‘breakfast included’ option on the platform, compared to 31% of those who stay within country borders. 60% of Indian travellers almost always opt for breakfast-inclusive packages for outbound holidays, with 41% of them choosing to avail this domestically.

“There are lots of factors at play to determine the popularity of including breakfast when booking your accommodation” says Krishna Rathi, Agoda Country Director, India, Sri Lanka, and Maldives. “It’s often the flexibility to decide last-minute depending on your plans during the trip, but it’s well worth noting that if you do plan to start the day with a meal, it’s often most economical to include it during the booking. And at Agoda, anyone that reaches VIP Platinum status automatically qualifies to receive complimentary free breakfast at many accommodations. That way, the only appetite left will be the appetite to travel,” adds Rathi.

Going specific with destination analysis, the platform reveals that including breakfast is quite popular among travellers heading to Vietnam, followed by Taiwan and the Philippines. Conversely, there was less appetite for breakfast buffets in Japan, Malaysia, and Singapore. The least popular destination for including breakfast in hotel reservations was South Korea, where only 1 in 10 travellers opted for the morning meal.