CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Cannes 2023 LIVEHoroscope TodayDiana PentyGunnet MongaAlessandra Ambrosio
Home » News » Lifestyle » Saumya Tandon Discovers Paradise in Kashmir: A Blissful Escape
1-MIN READ

Saumya Tandon Discovers Paradise in Kashmir: A Blissful Escape

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 12:03 IST

New Delhi, India

Saumya Tandon's Magical Kashmir Expedition: A Love Affair with Nature

Saumya Tandon's Magical Kashmir Expedition: A Love Affair with Nature

Saumya Tandon expressed her astonishment at the scenic beauty of Kashmir and praised how peaceful and easy it is to shoot and travel in the city.

Saumya Tandon recently delighted her fans by sharing a video on social media, showcasing her visit to the breathtakingly beautiful Kashmir. The actress expressed how she is in awe of the scenic beauty of Kashmir and praised how peaceful and easy it is to shoot and travel here. she recounted her encounters with the welcoming locals who shared inspiring stories of progress.

She captioned the post, “Falling in love with #Kashmir again. Shooting and holidaying. It’s truly magical. #travel #holiday #traveldestination #india"

top videos

    The Bhabhi ji Ghar Par Hai actor is discovering the marvelous tranquility of Kashmir.

    Tags:
    1. lifestyle
    2. travel
    first published:May 22, 2023, 12:03 IST
    last updated:May 22, 2023, 12:03 IST