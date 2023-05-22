Saumya Tandon Discovers Paradise in Kashmir: A Blissful Escape

Saumya Tandon recently delighted her fans by sharing a video on social media, showcasing her visit to the breathtakingly beautiful Kashmir. The actress expressed how she is in awe of the scenic beauty of Kashmir and praised how peaceful and easy it is to shoot and travel here. she recounted her encounters with the welcoming locals who shared inspiring stories of progress.

She captioned the post, “Falling in love with #Kashmir again. Shooting and holidaying. It’s truly magical. #travel #holiday #traveldestination #india"

The Bhabhi ji Ghar Par Hai actor is discovering the marvelous tranquility of Kashmir.