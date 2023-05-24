CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sourav Ganguly Appointed Brand Ambassador of Tripura Tourism
Sourav Ganguly Appointed Brand Ambassador of Tripura Tourism

Curated By: Navneet Vyasan

PTI

Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 11:37 IST

Mumbai, India

Sourav Ganguly was recently the coach of the IPL team Delhi Capitals.

The announcement came after Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury met Ganguly at his residence in Kolkata along with state officials.

Cricket icon Sourav Ganguly was appointed the brand ambassador of Tripura tourism, Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on Tuesday. The announcement came after Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury met Ganguly at his residence in Kolkata along with state officials, and discussed the proposal.

The chief minister said he also spoke to Ganguly over the phone, and was confident that his participation in the campaigns would give an impetus to the state’s tourism sector.

“It’s a matter of great pride that former captain of Indian cricket team Sourav Ganguly has accepted our proposal to be the Brand Ambassador of Tripura Tourism,” Saha said in a Facebook post.

first published:May 24, 2023, 10:55 IST
last updated:May 24, 2023, 11:37 IST