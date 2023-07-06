Survey Reveals Why A Majority Of Single Indians Are Open To Holiday Romance

Solo travelling is gaining popularity, offering people the chance for self-discovery, a well-deserved break, or the thrill of new adventures! In fact, Bumble’s recent nationwide survey found that a majority (83%) of single Indians think dating whilst travelling is exciting and 41% of single Indians say they like dating while travelling as they feel they are their best selves on a holiday.

When you go on a solo trip, you can often expect the unexpected. So it comes not as a surprise that solo travellers in India are open to a holiday romance. Per app’s new study, 83% of Indians surveyed claim that they would be open to a holiday romance.

And as solo travellers shed their inhibitions and make the most of life, could finding love and making new connections possibly be on the cards? After all, the best way to explore a new city or country is to get to know its people. When travelling, the best memories and stories are nearly always of the people you meet along the way.

Shahzeen Shivdasani, Relationship Expert, Bumble shares advice for your holiday romance: