Sustainable Travel in Dubai: A Guide For Eco-Conscious Travellers

Dubai is at forefront of the global travel industry and continues to lead the way by creating unforgettable memories for travelers across the globe. The city has successfully positioned itself as a pioneer of international trends in the travel industry across key areas like sustainability to gastronomy, wellness, culture and more.

SUSTAINABLE TRAVEL

As a leading global destination, Dubai is embracing sustainable practices to preserve its unique ecosystem and reduce carbon footprint. Travellers can enjoy eco-friendly accommodations, such as hotels with green certifications and energy-efficient features. Dubai’s sustainable travel initiatives go beyond conservation, extending to the promotion of local culture and heritage and creating a green, clean responsible tourism experience. This allows travellers to indulge in luxury while remaining environmentally conscious.

From eco-friendly eateries to off-beat stay options, Dubai knows the art of sustainability and giving it back to our bountiful planet.

BOCA

BOCA pioneers’ sustainable gastronomy, showcasing its commitment to environmental responsibility. Located in the heart of Dubai International Financial Centre, this modern European restaurant draws influence from Spanish cuisine while prioritising sustainability. Guests can explore the restaurant’s sustainability journey and read their recently published Sustainability Manifesto. As a homegrown, multi-award-winning establishment, BOCA offers patrons a vibrant and laidback dining experience, exuding an atmosphere of fresh and funky sophistication. Notably, BOCA has been awarded a coveted Green MICHELIN star, as well as been recognised as a 50Best Discovery restaurant and has been honoured with the prestigious Gault&Millau 2023 UAE award for “Sustainable Kitchen of the Year," cementing its position as a leader in sustainable dining practices.

Arcadia at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

Arcadia restaurant at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray is at the forefront of sustainable travel trends, offering a unique and immersive experience that embraces responsible food sourcing. Nestled amidst vibrant greenery and organic herb garden beds, Arcadia introduces an urban hydroponic farm, reflecting the resort’s commitment to a greener approach to local food production. Guests can indulge in a variety of culinary experiences, ranging from healthy salads to sizzling barbecue grills, all prepared using fresh produce sourced directly from the hydroponic farm. Arcadia’s urban hydroponic farm spans 55 square meters and yields a harvest of 250 kg per month, including over 30 varieties of leafy greens and herbs.

Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve (DDCR)

Nature enthusiasts travelling to Dubai can head to the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve (DDCR). A protected area, the DDCR showcases the natural beauty of Dubai’s desert landscape and its diverse wildlife. Visitors can engage in eco-friendly activities such as guided wildlife tours, camel riding, and stargazing, all while learning about the importance of preserving this unique ecosystem.

LOWE

LOWE is known for its contemporary and experimental dining experience as well as its commitment to sustainability. Embracing a homegrown ideology, LOWE showcases seasonal produce that is cooked naturally by fire, utilising a charcoal grill, rotisserie, and wood-fired oven in an open kitchen. By prioritising rustic and approachable food, LOWE aims to create a connection between diners and the dish ingredients. Moreover, the venue is a recipient of the Green MICHELIN Star, celebrating LOWE’s innovative approach to sustainable gastronomy.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

For travellers looking for a luxurious and sustainable destination, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort is the perfect choice. This resort places great emphasis on sustainability and has implemented various initiatives to reduce its environmental footprint. From energy-efficient measures to waste management programs and water conservation efforts.

Rove Hotels

When it comes to sustainable hotels within the city, Rove Hotels are leading the way. These hotels prioritise eco-friendly practices and provide accommodations that cater to environmentally conscious travellers. With a strong focus on energy conservation, waste management, and sustainable design, Rove Hotels offer a comfortable and eco-conscious experience, ensuring that travellers can enjoy their stay while minimising their impact on the environment.

JA The Resort

Those seeking sustainable travel alternatives can opt for JA The Resort. This family friendly property takes pride in its commitment to sustainability and offers a range of eco-friendly activities and amenities. From harnessing solar power to implementing recycling programs, JA The Resort aims to minimise its ecological impact while providing guests with an enjoyable and responsible travel experience.

The Innovation Centre - Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park

The Innovation Centre - Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park exemplifies Dubai’s commitment to renewable energy and sustainable technology. Visitors can learn about solar power generation, energy efficiency, and the latest advancements in sustainable practices. Serving as an educational hub, the center inspires visitors to embrace clean energy solutions and contribute to a greener future, making it an enlightening and forward-thinking experience.