Temporary Closure Of Mumbai's Essel World Amusement Park Makes Twitter Nostalgic

The millennials must have a vivid memory of watching an Essel World advertisement on DD National during the early 1990s. The catchy jingle “Essel World mein rahunga main, ghar nahi jaunga main" is still etched in so many minds. This has always been one of everyone’s favourite childhood ads. Regrettably, Mumbai’s Essel World, located in Gorai, is currently closed, as per an announcement on the company’s website. The announcement of Essel World’s temporary closure has left many people disheartened, as it is one of the most well-known amusement parks in the country. Social media users expressed their emotions through nostalgic posts on Twitter, reminiscing about their fond memories and experiences at the park and how the Essel World ads gave them such special childhood memories.

An account tweeted “Esselworld shut down. Didn’t know.”

Esselworld shut down. Didnt know— Cycle Chain Shankar (@dakuwithchaku) April 27, 2023

Someone wrote that Essel World has been shut for some time and got nostalgic saying how it was one of the first amusement parks along with Water Kingdom, at a time when there was only AppuGhar in Delhi.

Yes it has, for sometime now and post pandemic. Never saw light of the day. It gave us one of the first amusement parks alongwith Water Kingdom, at a time, when we only had AppuGhar in Delhi.— Rõh Rå (@echoman911) April 28, 2023

Many were nostalgic, calling Essel World a part of their childhood.

Bachpan se Essel world ka bhaukal bana k rakha tha tv pe..Essel world me rahunga mai, ghar nahi jaunga Mai 😂😂😂— $∆bn€π (@sh_ab0503) April 25, 2023

Some were sad they never had a chance to visit the amusement park.

Never had been to essel world. Now it's gone. Sad— okrrrrr (@kachakela) April 29, 2023

Water parks are a popular recreational destination for people of all ages, but for many adults, they hold a special place in their hearts as a source of childhood nostalgia. The thrill of zooming down a water slide, splashing around in the wave pool, and floating in the lazy pool can transport adults back to a time when their carefree summer days were spent with friends and family. The sounds of children’s laughter and the smell of sunscreen can evoke vivid memories of past summer vacations, and visiting a water park as an adult can be a way to reconnect with those memories and relive a bit of childhood joy. These parks provide a fun and exciting way for families to create new memories and experiences together.

During the 90s and early 2000s, children living in Mumbai would often consider Essel World as their perfect picnic destination. Among the top favourite rides in the Essel World rides list were Shot-n-Drop, Hoola Loop, and Tunnel Twister. This amusement park offers more than 50 options for entertainment, such as adventure rides, a bowling alley, an ice-skating rink, a disco, and sprawling green lawns. There is also a water park located on the premises, known as Water Kingdom. Even though Essel World is currently closed until further notice, Water Kingdom is still an option to explore.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here