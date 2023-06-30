THIS Game of Thrones Locale in Europe Bans Suitcases; Details Inside;

Dubrovnik in Croatia continues to be one of the most popular tourist destinations, regardless of whether you’re a Game of Thrones fan or you’re just visiting for the sunlight. However, you might want to consider travelling light if you’re thinking of visiting this Croatian city. The Old Town of Dubrovnik is renowned for its alleyways composed of crooked bricks and stones that date back to the Middle Ages, yet the lovely cobblestones can be extremely noisy. The legendary stone-paved and cobbled pathways of the city have drawn tourists, who have angered locals by creating noise pollution that keeps people awake at night.

The mayor of Dubrovnik, Mato Frankovi, announced that visitors will no longer be able to wheel their luggage through the city. Beginning in November, he claimed, travellers will have a dedicated spot outside the city to leave their bags. After that, they will be asked to pay a fee so that couriers can deliver their luggage to their destination.

Tourists who opt to carry their bags won’t be subject to the $380 charge that applies to those who choose to drag their wheeled baggage. The noise level on the street must not exceed a set limit, which is 55 decibels in the evening, according to the authorities.

Street musicians will have to turn down their sound equipment because of the sound barrier. Similarly, loudspeakers will be removed from catering businesses.

The Dubrovnik Times reports that since the year’s commencement, the city has seen 289,000 arrivals and 763,500 overnight stays, which is 32% more than during the same period in 2022. This indicates that Dubrovnik is still a top destination for tourists.

To show “respect" for the city, travellers have also been advised not to climb on monuments, wander around without a shirt on, or walk pets without a leash.