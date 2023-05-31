Travel Tips: 5 Paragliding Sites In India Every Enthusiast Needs To Check Out

India, a country blessed with diverse landscapes, offers paragliding enthusiasts a plethora of breathtaking locations to soar through the skies. From snow-capped mountains to pristine coastal cliffs, here are some of the best destinations in India for an exhilarating paragliding experience that will leave you spellbound.

Experienced paragliders often choose and recommend the following list, this summer you can visit these places too. Check them out-

Kamshet, Maharashtra:

Kamshet, located in the picturesque state of Maharashtra, is another gem for paragliding enthusiasts. Blessed with ideal wind conditions, this region allows pilots to gracefully glide over the Sahyadri mountains and shimmering lakes. The landscape adorned with emerald-green fields and cascading waterfalls adds an enchanting charm to the entire experience, making it a must-visit destination for both seasoned pilots and beginners.

Solang Valley, Himachal Pradesh:

Solang Valley, near the popular hill station of Manali, offers an extraordinary paragliding experience amidst pristine natural beauty. The valley’s verdant meadows, towering peaks, and gushing rivers provide an enchanting backdrop for your flight. Soar high above the valley, marvelling at the breathtaking Himalayan vistas as you feel the wind beneath your wings. The thrill and serenity of paragliding in Solang Valley will leave you in awe. Bir-Billing, Himachal Pradesh:

Nestled in the majestic Kangra Valley, Bir-Billing is hailed as the paragliding capital of India. Its lofty peaks and favourable wind conditions make it a paradise for thrill-seekers. As you take off from Billing, the second-highest paragliding launch site in the world, you’ll be greeted by awe-inspiring vistas of the Dhauladhar range. The adrenaline rush of flying amidst snow-capped mountains is an experience that words fail to capture. Nandi Hills, Karnataka:

Just a short drive away from Bengaluru, Nandi Hills is a scenic paradise that offers an unforgettable paragliding experience. As you ascend to the skies, you’ll witness the beauty of the surrounding hills, dense forests, and sprawling vineyards. The tranquil atmosphere and the gentle breeze make it an ideal spot for leisurely tandem flights, allowing you to savour every moment of this unique adventure. Pavana, Maharashtra:

Nestled amidst the stunning Sahyadri Mountains, Pavana is a paragliding destination that promises an exhilarating flight over serene landscapes. The gentle takeoff from the top of the hills and the smooth glide above the pristine Pavana Lake create a sense of tranquillity and freedom. As you float above the azure waters and lush greenery, you’ll be captivated by the sheer beauty of nature.

Whether you’re a seasoned flyer or a beginner, the combination of breathtaking landscapes and the adrenaline rush of flight will leave you with memories to cherish for a lifetime.