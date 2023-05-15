Travel Tips: 5 Treks You Should Venture On In India If You Are An Adventure Lover

The summer months have rolled in and very soon we will start craving a slice of the hills. While it is always fun to just go for a vacation to one of your favourite hill stations, it is extra special if you are doing something adventurous on that trip. For those who are constantly seeking adventure, it is a must that you venture out on a trek this summer, you will not regret it at all.
These are some amazing treks that you can try out, it will be a life-altering decision that you will forever cherish-
- Chadar Trek, Ladakh
Chadar Trek, also known as the Frozen River Trek, is one of the most challenging treks in India. This trek takes you to the frozen Zanskar River, and the trail is only accessible during the winter months when the river freezes over. The trek offers breathtaking views of the surrounding Himalayan peaks, frozen waterfalls, and the stunning frozen river. The trek is not for the faint-hearted and requires a high level of physical fitness, endurance, and mental strength to complete.
- Kedarkantha Trek, Uttarakhand
Kedarkantha Trek is a perfect trek for beginners and experienced trekkers alike. The trek takes you through the scenic Kedarkantha Peak, located at an altitude of 3,850 meters. The trek offers stunning views of the surrounding mountains, lush green forests, and the snow-covered peak of Kedarkantha. The trail is dotted with beautiful campsites, making it a perfect camping experience.
- Roopkund Trek, Uttarakhand
Roopkund Trek is one of the most popular treks in Uttarakhand and offers a unique experience to trekkers. The trek takes you to the mysterious Roopkund Lake, also known as Skeleton Lake. The lake is surrounded by snow-capped peaks and offers stunning views of the surrounding mountains. The trek is challenging, but the beautiful views and the thrill of reaching the lake make it worth the effort.
- Valley of Flowers Trek, Uttarakhand
The Valley of Flowers Trek is a stunning trek that takes you through the vibrant and colourful valley in Uttarakhand. The trail is dotted with vibrant flowers in hues of pink, purple, and yellow, making it a paradise for nature lovers and photography enthusiasts. The trek offers stunning views of the snow-capped Himalayas, waterfalls, and the enchanting landscape of the region.
- Hampta Pass Trek, Himachal Pradesh
Hampta Pass Trek is a popular trek in Himachal Pradesh that takes you through the scenic Hampta Pass, located at an altitude of 4,270 meters. The trek offers stunning views of the Pir Panjal range and the Lahaul Valley. The trail passes through lush green forests, snow-capped mountains, and picturesque villages, making it a perfect blend of adventure and scenic beauty.