Travel Tips: How To Get To Bishnupur From Kolkata, Places You Should Visit In The District

In a mesmerizing odyssey that unveils the vibrant cultural tapestry of West Bengal, travellers can embark on a captivating journey from the bustling city of Kolkata to the exquisite district of Bishnupur. Nestled in the heartland of terracotta temples, this destination promises an otherworldly experience that leaves an indelible mark on the soul.

Journey To Bishnupur From Kolkata

By Road:

Bishnupur is approximately 132 kilometres away from Kolkata, and a road trip offers a scenic and convenient option. Travellers can hire a private taxi or take a comfortable bus ride from Kolkata’s Esplanade Bus Terminus, which connects to Bishnupur. The journey can take around 3-4 hours, depending on traffic conditions. By Train:

For those seeking a rather immersive experience, a train journey presents an excellent option. Regular train services operate from Kolkata’s Howrah Junction or Sealdah to Bishnupur Railway Station. Trains like Rupasi Bangla Express and Aranyak Express ply on this route, offering a comfortable and affordable mode of transport, tickets are easily available too. The duration of the train journey varies between 2.5 to 3 hours, providing ample time to soak in the picturesque landscapes. By Air:

The nearest airport to Bishnupur is Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata. After arriving at the airport, travellers can hire a taxi or use app-based ride services to reach Bishnupur. The distance between the airport and Bishnupur is approximately 160 kilometres, and the journey takes around 4-5 hours, depending on the traffic and road conditions.

Setting foot on this enchanted path, one is greeted by a symphony of verdant landscapes and picturesque vistas that adorn the route. A scenic drive through meandering roads, flanked by lush fields and quaint villages, unveils the true essence of rural Bengal, casting a spell that transports travellers to a bygone era of grandeur and opulence.

As the traveller nears Bishnupur, an architectural marvel unfolds before their eyes, like a dream materializing into reality. The district is famed for its awe-inspiring terracotta temples, each a masterpiece crafted by skilled artisans who breathed life into clay, adorning the structures with intricate carvings and exquisite motifs. Standing tall against the test of time, these temples serve as living testaments to the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Places To Visit In Bishnupur

One cannot miss the iconic Rasmancha, an architectural gem that stands as a testament to the architectural prowess of the Malla dynasty. Adorned with intricate terracotta carvings depicting episodes from Hindu mythology, the Rasmancha is a visual extravaganza that transports visitors to a realm where history and spirituality converge.

Another must-visit attraction is the mesmerizing Jorbangla Temple, a temple complex that showcases the magnificence of terracotta artistry. The intricate detailing on its walls, depicting scenes from the Mahabharata and Ramayana, is a sight to behold. The harmonious blend of art, spirituality, and devotion creates an ethereal ambience that leaves visitors awe-inspired.

For the connoisseurs of art and history, the Bishnupur Museum is a treasure trove of ancient artefacts and antiquities that offers a glimpse into the region’s glorious past. Immerse yourself in the tales woven by centuries-old relics, each carrying the whispers of a bygone era.

Apart from its architectural wonders, Bishnupur also boasts a vibrant crafts scene. The district is renowned for its exquisite Baluchari sarees, crafted meticulously by skilled weavers who infuse each thread with tradition and elegance. Witnessing the creation of these masterpieces is an experience that lingers in the memory, forever imprinted as a celebration of the artisan’s craftsmanship.

Here’s What You Must Eat When In Bishnupur

To satiate the taste buds, a culinary exploration in Bishnupur is a must. Indulge in the flavours of the region, savouring delectable delicacies like Murgir Jhol (chicken curry), Shorshe Ilish (Hilsa fish in mustard sauce), and Patishapta (sweet pancakes filled with coconut and jaggery). Each bite is a revelation, transporting the senses to the heart of Bengali cuisine.

Best Kept Secret That You Must Check Out

As the sun sets in this enchanting district, the melodies of the Bishnupur Gharana reverberate through the air. This illustrious school of classical music has produced maestros who have left an indelible mark on the annals of Indian music. Attending a soul-stirring performance by the torchbearers of this heritage is an ethereal experience that transcends time and space.