Top 5 Getaways To Explore This Summer in Bangalore

As summer arrives, many of us face the challenge of dealing with excessive sweating, rashes, and heat strokes. However, there’s no need to worry as we have compiled a list of ways to stay cool during this season. Southern India boasts a variety of natural features such as lush forests and valleys, including Bangalore, also known as Bengaluru. As India’s Silicon Valley, it is home to many startups and businesses. Despite the fast-paced lifestyle, dense traffic, and exhausting workweeks spent coding, Bengaluru is also renowned for its wonderful getaways. This Garden City offers some of the world’s most stunning natural attractions.

The top five amazing weekend getaways around Bangalore City are listed below to explore:

Rosetta Hospitality

The town is located in the Malnad region, on the hills of the Western Ghats, a biodiversity hotspot. The charming hill station is surrounded by lofty green hills planted with coffee, cardamom, pepper, and areca. A new benchmark in estate-clad luxury villas, innovative dining concepts, expansive event spaces, and holistic wellness. With Rosetta Hospitality, Sakleshpur, turning the page to a new level of luxury.

A hill station in the pristine Western Ghats of Karnataka, India. A three-hour drive from the bustling city of Bengaluru will take you to a picturesque setting with unrestricted views of lush greenery and luxury in the midst of nature. Rosetta is situated on 100 acres of environmentally friendly coffee plantation and is home to 126 expansive, opulent, and discreetly placed accommodations that harmoniously blend into the surrounding natural beauty. Three themed restaurants, a pool bar, and one of the largest banqueting spaces in the leisure segment in South India coupled with various recreational activities to enthral a guest on this holiday with us. Evolve Black, Coorg

This 300-acre resort in Coorg offers a pool and five various lodging options, some of which have individual pools. It is surrounded by the perfume of coffee and spices. The resort offers a variety of activities like plantation hikes and bird watching, as well as an infinity pool, an Ayurvedic spa, and other amenities.

The Evolve Back aspires to provide exceptional amenities and services while immersing visitors in genuine, true-to-the-land experiences that are inspired by the past. The entire Evolve Back Experience is local in inspiration, presented in luxury, and created to enhance your life. This includes native architecture, locally inspired activities, engagement with ethnic communities, and regional cuisine. Orange County Resorts & Hotels Limited owns and manages the series of boutique experiential resorts known as Evolve Back Resorts. These opulent resorts, which are supported by Ramapuram Holdings, are a celebration of local identity intended to change your life. Chikkamagaluru / Chikmagalur, Karnataka

This peaceful city, also known as the “Coffee Land of Karnataka," calms the soul with its perfume and is also known as the “Young Daughter’s Town". Chikmagalur, one of the most well-liked destinations for trekkers, nature lovers, thrill-seekers, and explorers, is characterised by lush green forests set against the beautiful Mullayangiri hills. Numerous temples are located on the holy ground, which adds to the area’s beauty and draws visitors for prayer from far and wide.

Chikmagalur, the state’s main business hub, is located at a height of 3,400 feet and is covered with beautiful tea and coffee plantations. Visitors come from all over the world to experience the unique experience of walking through the plantations. In this enticing hill resort, there are adventurous activities that, in addition to temples and tourists, can satiate your inner thrill seeker. A lot of the well-known waterfalls, including the Jhari Waterfalls, Hanuman Gundi Waterfalls, Shankar Falls, and Kadambi Falls, will leave you mesmerised by their breath-taking natural beauty, so avoid skipping them. Kaav Safari Lodge, Kabini

The Kariya Villa, named after the legendary black panther that roams the refuge, is exquisite and naturally blends in with its natural surroundings. The living room and bedroom open onto a wide wooden deck with a private pool, offering spacious, pleasant rooms with high ceilings. In the villa, there is an option to turn the living room into a separate bedroom with a private bathroom.

The four elegantly furnished rooms at Kaav open out to views of the magnificent horizon and are a reflection of our philosophy of unbridled luxury. The opulent tents are unique to Kabini and enhance the breath-taking splendour of the nearby bush.

The ideal place for guests to relax, unwind, and establish a connection with nature is offered by Kariya Villa. Nandi Hill, Karnataka

The name Nandi Hills is the subject of numerous legends. Nandi Hills was referred to as Anandagiri, which translates to “The Hill of Happiness," during the Chola era. Due to the hills’ resemblance like a sleeping bull, it is also possibly known as Nandi Hills. Another explanation is that the name of the hill comes from a Nandi (bull) statue that is located there and an old, Dravidian-style temple that dates back 1,300 years. “Tipu’s Drop" is the name of the cliff to the southwest, and it is thought that this is where condemned criminals were shoved over the edge.

A sizable water pool and a rectangular stone building for water storage have been constructed in the plateau’s centre. Its name is “Amrit Sarovar." It is the most well-liked weekend getaway for Bengaluru’s urban population. the tranquil surroundings and refreshing air of Nandi Hills, which are positioned at a height of 4850 feet above sea level. All year long, the highlands get beautiful weather. Fans of adventure sports can try paragliding.

