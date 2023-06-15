Top 5 Places in India for Women Solo Travellers

Self-discovery often takes a backseat in our busy lives, especially for women juggling multiple responsibilities. Solo travel breaks this pattern, offering a chance to explore, grow, and reflect. It’s time for women to prioritise these trips, nurturing their well-being. While safety is a genuine concern, many destinations in India provide secure environments for worry-free travel.

Daniel D’Souza, President & Country Head - Holidays, SOTC Travel shares a few destinations in India that are ideal for women solo travellers seeking safe and empowering experiences!

Ladakh and Kasol for Adventurous Escapades

Embarking on a solo journey in Ladakh is an exhilarating way to start your adventure. Renting a bike to explore the stunning Nubra Valley or camping by the enchanting Pangong Lake, Ladakh offers many trekking, hiking, and river rafting opportunities. On the other hand, Kasol, a haven for adventurers and a melting pot of cultures, attracts solo women travellers worldwide. You can indulge in treks to the famous Kheerganga in the Parvati Valley and immerse yourself in a unique cultural exchange with the Israeli travellers who frequent the area.

Whether you choose the awe-inspiring beauty of Ladakh or the vibrant atmosphere of Kasol, these destinations promise thrilling experiences and personal growth for solo women travellers.

Hampi for Historical and Cultural Delight

Discover the allure of Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage site and the city of ruins. History enthusiasts will be captivated by at least 1,600 remnants from the last Hindu Kingdom in South India. Admire the grandeur of the Virupaksha Temple and explore the dilapidated Hampi Bazaar, immersing yourself in the 1500s before the Muslim sultanate’s invasion. Don’t miss the unique experience of a Coracle ride across the mighty Tungabhadra River.

Hampi offers a journey into the past, making it an ideal destination for solo women travellers seeking a blend of history and culture.

Varanasi for Spirituality and Wellness

Varanasi is the world’s oldest continually inhabited city and India’s spiritual capital. Known as Kashi, it beckons with its enchanting lanes, with ash-smeared sadhus and pandits immersed in their spiritual practices. The Ganges River’s ancient ghats provide a mesmerising backdrop for a divine evening Aarti and solemn cremation ceremonies. Varanasi’s mystical ambience humbles visitors, compelling them to contemplate deeply.

For solo women travellers seeking spiritual enlightenment, Varanasi offers a transformative experience unlike any other.

Sunderbans Boat Cruise or Andaman Islands Glass Bottom Cruise for Marine Delight

For those who adore marine life but prefer to stay dry, the Sunderbans boat cruise and Andaman Islands glass bottom boat cruise are perfect destinations. The Sunderbans cruise offers a remarkable wildlife experience, allowing you to witness animals like the Bengal tiger or Chital on land and crocodiles or snakes in the Bay of Bengal.

Meanwhile, the Andaman Islands glass bottom boat cruise takes marine exploration to another level. From the comfort of the boat’s glass bottom structure, you can marvel at vibrant coral reefs and an array of colourful fish, immersing yourself in the beauty of the underwater world.

Kolkata For Food Lovers

Renowned for its diverse and mouthwatering food scene, Kolkata is a must-visit for food lovers. From iconic Kathi rolls to irresistible Bengali sweets, the city offers a delectable range of flavours. In the city’s narrow lanes, indulge in beloved treats like Puchka, Jhal Muri, Chana Jor Garam, and Chunni. For mouthwatering biryani and cheese kebabs, head to Arsalan at Park Circus. Experience the best Ilish (Hilsa fish) at Ballygunge Place or Kasturi for an authentic Bengali fish curry.

Kolkata’s culinary delights are an essential experience for every traveller venturing into the city.

If you’re a solo woman traveller looking for unforgettable experiences, these destinations will surely delight you. So get ready to embark on a journey that rejuvenates your spirit, helps you discover new interests, and ignites a renewed enthusiasm for life.

It’s time to take the leap, embrace yourself, and experience the incredible transformative power of solo travel!