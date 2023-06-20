Top 7 Places To Visit In Sikkim For An Unforgettable Experience 

Sikkim is a hidden gem that offers a delightful blend of natural beauty, cultural diversity, and serene spirituality. Nestled in the lap of the Eastern Himalayas, this small Indian state boasts breathtaking landscapes, pristine lakes, cascading waterfalls, and charming monasteries. If you’re seeking an offbeat destination to rejuvenate your senses and explore the wonders of nature, Sikkim should be at the top of your travel list.
Here are some of the best places to visit in this beautiful land.
- Nathula Pass: A trip to Nathula Pass is a must. Situated on the India-China border, at an altitude of 4,310 meters, this historic mountain pass offers an enchanting panorama of the Himalayas. Permits are required to visit Nathula Pass, and it is subject to weather conditions and government regulations.
- Yumthang Valley: Known as the Valley of Flowers, Yumthang is a paradise for nature lovers. Located at an altitude of 3,500 meters, this beautiful valley is adorned with vibrant rhododendrons, primulas, and other alpine flowers, creating picturesque drapes of colors. The hot springs at Yumthang add to the allure of this heavenly destination.
- Tsomgo Lake: Tsomgo Lake also known as Tsongmo Lake or Changgu Lake is located at an altitude of 3,753 meters. It is a picturesque wonder nestled amidst steep hills and snow-capped mountains. The lake remains frozen during the winter and transforms into a shimmering azure beauty during the warmer months. Enjoy a yak ride around the lake or simply soak in the breathtaking views while breathing in the fresh mountain air.
- Tashi View Point: Situated approximately 7 km from Gangtok, Tashi View Point is famous for its panoramic views of the majestic Kanchenjunga peak and the surrounding snow-capped mountains. It is especially popular for capturing stunning sunrise and sunset vistas. On a clear day, you can witness the golden hues lighting up the snow-clad peaks. The viewpoint also has a small cafeteria where you can enjoy a hot cup of tea while staring at the scenic beauty.
- Sa Ngor Chotshog Center: For those interested in Tibetan Buddhism, the Sa Ngor Chotshog Center in Gangtok is a must-visit. This Buddhist learning center is home to several monks and offers a peaceful atmosphere for meditation. Visitors can witness the chanting of prayers, and even participate in meditation sessions. The center also has a library with a vast collection of Buddhist texts.
- Enchey Monastery (Rumtek Nunnery): Nestled in the serene town of Ranka, the Enchey Monastery, also known as the Rumtek Nunnery, is a peaceful retreat dedicated to Buddhist nuns. It offers a unique opportunity to experience the spiritual practices and lifestyle of the nuns. The monastery’s serene setting, prayer halls, and beautiful gardens make it an ideal place for introspection and rejuvenation.
- Zuluk: For those seeking offbeat experiences, Zuluk offers a unique opportunity to explore the lesser-known parts of Sikkim. Also known as Jhuluk or Jaluk is a small village located at a height of 9,400 feet on the rough terrain of the lower Himalayas in the Rongli Subdivision of Pakyong District, which lies in Sikkim. This quaint village offers panoramic views of the Eastern Himalayas, hairpin bends, and a glimpse of the famous Silk Route. The sunrise at Thambi View Point is a sight you won’t want to miss.