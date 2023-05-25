Tour Guide: Exploring Fort Kochi After Arriving At Kochi Airport, Which Are The Places You Should Visit

Fort Kochi, in Kerala is a historical area rich in culture and diversity. It boasts of several attractions worth visiting including the oldest European church in India to the oldest active synagogue in all of Commonwealth. Among the most popular landmarks here are the Chinese fishing nets. These were introduced by Chinese traders centuries ago when Kochi was an important trading hub. Today they are the most recognizable symbols of Kochi. Right next to these nets is the St. Francis Church, the oldest European church in India. It dates back to the 16th century. It was the burial place of Vasco da Gama. Another famous church is the Santa Cruz Basilica. Known for its Gothic architecture it is a popular tourist attraction.

A cab ride for a few minutes will take you to Mattancherry. It houses the Dutch Palace built by the Portuguese and later renovated by the Dutch. It showcases Kerala’s traditional architecture and houses a museum with a collection of artifacts, paintings, and murals. It is also home to the historical Jew Town. Once a thriving community of Jews lived here. It is a historic neighborhood and has numerous antique shops and spice markets. The Paradesi Synagogue here is one of the oldest active synagogues in the Commonwealth.

If you’re planning a relaxing evening then the Fort Kochi Beach will be perfect for you. This picturesque beach is an excellent spot to relax, take a leisurely stroll, and enjoy beautiful sunsets.

HOW TO GET HERE

The easiest way to get here is to take a flight to Kochi airport. Taxis are readily available here and you will find taxi counters outside the arrival terminals. It’s also advisable to negotiate the fare if you feel it is too high. Otherwise, you can also book an Uber or Ola on your phone for a smooth journey. If you’re looking to save some money, you can choose an A/C bus. It will take you to Fort Kochi. However, if you are carrying luggage it would become a problem. Another way to reach Fort Kochi is to take a train to Ernakulam junction.

Where to stay in Fort Kochi

Fragrant Nature Kochi: This iconic hotel in Kochi will give you a taste of luxury. It is at a distance of 1.7 km from the famous Fort Kochi Beach. It boasts of premium luxurious rooms such as the Royal Dutch Suite Room with Private Terrace. Forte Kochi: This is a heritage hotel in situated in the heart of Fort Kochi. The famous Jew Street is 3 km away as well as the Jewish synagogue and the Dutch Palace as well. St. Francis Church Kochi is 6 km from the accommodation. It is a heritage structure which now has been turned into a hotel. Taj Malabar Resort & Spa, Cochin: This iconic hotel is situated on the stunning Willingdon island. Blending colonial Victorian charm and chic modern design, you can opt for its rice boat services which offers delectable seafood specialities. Its Dolphin’s Point features outdoor barbecues.

Tours and heritage walks