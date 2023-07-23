Travel: 8 Resorts Offering Monsoon Serenity and Long Weekend Escapes

Embrace the allure of monsoon getaways as nature unveils its vibrant charm during the rainy season. Traveling to these lush destinations offers a rejuvenating escape from routine. The pitter-patter of raindrops creates a mesmerizing backdrop for exploring misty hills, verdant forests, and cascading waterfalls. From serene backwaters to idyllic hill stations, monsoon getaways unveil a different side of nature’s beauty. So, pack your bags, indulge in hot chai, and embark on a captivating journey to cherish unforgettable monsoon memories.

A wellness Getaway at Six Senses Vana

Discover self-discovery, health, and rejuvenation this summer at Six Senses Vana, India’s first dedicated Wellness Retreat nestled in the Himalayan foothills. This 21-acre retreat blends ancient wisdom and modern innovation, offering Ayurveda, Yoga, Tibetan Medicine, and Natural Healing Therapies. Choose personalized wellness programs, including sleep enhancement, detox, weight management, Tibetan Medicine, Ayurveda, and natural healing therapies. Enjoy nourishing cuisine, signature experiences like the Alchemy Bar, and Grow with Six Senses program for children. Embrace the essence of nature and culture while immersing in the heart of the Himalayas at Six Senses Vana, Dehradun.

A Summer Solitute at The Westin Resort & Spa Himalayas

The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas, nestled near Rishikesh, the yoga-capital of the world, is a beacon of wellness and renewal. As a leading name in global hospitality, The Westin brand focuses on holistic well-being, and this property embodies its commitment. Situated just 45 minutes from Jolly Grant Airport Dehradun, the resort offers a tranquil escape in the picturesque foothills of the majestic Himalayas. Inspired by the concept of biophilia, it fosters community, spirituality, and celebration. With ten treatment rooms, an infinity pool, steam room, and a dedicated wellness floor, guests can immerse themselves in rejuvenating spa experiences. The resort’s six pillars of wellness, including nourishment, movement, and mindfulness, guide guests on their journey to optimal well-being. The 141 guest rooms, including royal garden villas with private pools, provide breathtaking views of the valley, while the various dining options, conference hall, and pools complete the exceptional experience.

Immerse yourself in the inimitable beauty of nature at The Tamara Coorg

Escape from the world and immerse yourself in nature’s symphony at The Tamara Coorg, an eco-resort that comes alive during the monsoon season. Surrender your worries and embrace the soothing melodies of raindrops dancing on the hillside. Spanning 180 acres and situated 3,500 feet above sea level, The Tamara Coorg offers a magical experience amidst lush greenery, aromatic coffee plantations, and gushing waterfalls. Wake up to breathtaking views and serene silence, accompanied only by the harmonious sounds of birds and rustling leaves. Indulge in nature’s luxury and tranquility at its finest.

Experience the Ultimate Monsoon Retreat at Fairmont Jaipur

Experience the enchanting world of Fairmont Jaipur with an exclusive monsoon retreat package, easily accessible through the scenic Delhi to Jaipur highway. From a sensory-filled arrival to delightful experiences, immerse yourself in Rajasthan’s vibrant culture and warm hospitality. Indulge in rejuvenating Hammam baths, enthralling hiking trails, and vintage car tours to witness the mesmerizing pink city. Escape to tranquility with a village experience or pamper yourself with 20% off on spa and dining services. Young guests can enjoy a Kids Cooking Class and a dedicated play area, while evenings offer cultural performances and high tea. Upgrade to Fairmont Gold Rooms or Suites for added privileges and personalized services at the Fairmont Gold Lounge. Enhance your stay at this luxurious oasis in Jaipur and create unforgettable memories.

A Mystical Monsoon Getaway At Raffles Udaipur

Seeking a rejuvenating weekend getaway? Look no further than Raffles Udaipur. Nestled on a private island surrounded by lush greenery and Udai Sagar Lake, this paradise comes alive during the monsoon season. Enjoy breathtaking views from the Belvedere Point, indulge in gastronomic delights at Rasoi and The Writers Bar, and immerse yourself in the Raffles Spa’s transformative therapies. The Royal Escape package offers opulent rooms with plunge pools, gourmet meals, sunset cocktail hours, morning yoga, and a 30-minute spa therapy. Discover the enchanting allure of Raffles Udaipur and embrace the magic of the rains.

Holiday Inn Resort Goa

Located at Mobor Beach, Cavelossim in South Goa, Holiday Inn Resort offers a unique Mediterranean-inspired experience overlooking the Arabian Sea. With direct beach access, it’s an ideal destination for a relaxing monsoon getaway. The resort boasts spacious rooms with balconies offering stunning sea and garden views. Indulge in fine dining at various restaurants, unwind by the pool, or rejuvenate at the tranquil Spa Villa. For those planning a dreamy monsoon wedding, the resort offers expansive indoor and outdoor venues, including a grand pillar-less banquet hall and vast lawns, perfect for romantic destination weddings.

Intercontinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort

Nestled along the picturesque coastal highway, InterContinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort embraces the rich history of the Coromandel Coast. Surrounded by serene casuarina groves, this beach resort features 15,000 sq feet of lush garden space and a private beach, making it an ideal monsoon getaway. With 105 rooms, including Ocean View Suites, and three award-winning restaurants, guests can savor the luxurious experience. The Amrtam Spa & Wellness Studio offers rejuvenating treatments inspired by traditional Eastern medicines and Ayurveda. For a romantic evening, guests can indulge in a private dining experience under the starlit sky by the ocean. The resort’s picturesque setting on the Bay of Bengal makes it perfect for dreamy beach weddings, providing a touch of magic to every celebration.

Six Senses Bhutan

Six Senses Bhutan offers a transformative experience that encourages reflection and connection with the ethos of gross national happiness in the colorful Himalayan Kingdom. The journey through the western and central valleys unveils meaningful and uplifting experiences at every turn. With five intimate lodges, each embracing the Six Senses guiding principles, including a spa, mindful eating, sleep, and self-discovery, guests can immerse themselves in Bhutan’s spirituality, heritage, and hospitality. From Thimphu’s Palace in the Sky with its stunning views to Punakha’s Flying Farmhouse amidst rice fields, Gangtey’s Birdwatching Bridge with panoramic vistas, Bumthang’s Forest within a Forest, and Paro’s lodge with breathtaking scenery of the Tiger’s Nest, Six Senses Bhutan promises a soul-stirring journey of self-discovery and enchanting experiences.

We hope you have been charmed by these exquisite resorts. Already thinking about packing your bags, here are some options to try and slay in style at these resorts.

DELSEY PARIS

Delsey presents two stylish and functional cabin trolleys for your travel needs. The Chatelet Air 2.0 Hard Small Cabin Trolley, priced at INR 28,000, combines elegance with practicality. Its shock-absorbing corner protectors ensure durability, while the double-spinner wheels offer smooth maneuverability. The soft-grip side and top handles make carrying comfortable on the go, and the integrated USB socket keeps your devices charged during travels. On the other hand, the Turenne Hard Small Carry-On Luggage, priced at INR 21,000, boasts 4 double silent wheels for effortless and noiseless rolling comfort. Both options are designed to enhance your travel experience with style and ease.

NAPPA DORI

Introducing the Steamers Set of two, the ultimate luggage duo combining style, functionality, and reliability for your journeys. These dependable travel companions boast lightweight bodies, TSA-approved locks, and leather straps to keep your essentials secure during travels. With deep compartments featuring handwoven ikat lining, these steamers offer ample storage space for all your travel accessories, including elasticated and zipper pockets for added convenience. Equipped with 360-degree spinner wheels and telescopic trolley handles, these steamers ensure smooth navigation wherever you go. The genuine leather corners, hand-cut and stitched, provide durability and protection against abrasions, making them the perfect choice for your next adventure.

Hackett London

Introducing the Hackett London Travel Bag, a perfect blend of practicality and durability. Made from recycled polyester, this bag is not only eco-friendly but also highly resistant. Its spacious main compartment and multiple pockets ensure you can carry all your essentials securely. The double slider zip fastening, adjustable, and removable handle add to its convenience. With contrasting details and the logo on the front, this travel bag is as stylish as it is functional. Priced at INR 24,900, it’s the ideal companion for your travels.