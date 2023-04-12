Travel Destinations Near Mumbai To Ditch Your Busy Schedule

Mumbai, the City of Dreams, is a bustling metropolis on the western coast of India. This largest city in India is popularly known for its iconic landmarks, diverse culture, and vibrant lifestyle. Mumbai is a melting pot of diverse communities, including people from different regions of India, as well as expatriates from around the world. However, if someone wants to take a break from a city that never sleeps, there are different hidden gems that are located near and around Mumbai.

From Lonavala to Alibaug, these travel destinations have some breathtaking views and are easily approachable to take you out of this busy city and connect you with nature:

Here are some quick travel getaways that you can plan for the upcoming weekend:

Matheran: This quaint hill station, located close to Mumbai, is known for its toy train ride, which is a popular attraction for tourists. This eco-friendly destination is also popular for its serene forests, scenic viewpoints, and pleasant weather, making it an ideal getaway for nature lovers. Mahabaleshwar: Located in the Western Ghats, Mahabaleshwar is a popular hill station known for its panoramic views, strawberry farms, and pleasant weather. The place is famous for its scenic viewpoints like Arthur’s Seat, Needle Hole Point, and Wilson Point, which offer breathtaking vistas of the surrounding valleys. Kashid: This serene beach destination located on the Konkan coast is known for its golden sand beaches, turquoise waters, and lush greenery. It is a perfect destination for a beach vacation, with options for water sports, beach walks, and relaxation by the sea. Lonavala and Khandala: Located in the Sahyadri mountain range, Lonavala and Khandala are popular hill stations near Mumbai, known for their picturesque landscapes, lush green valleys, misty hills, and beautiful waterfalls. These twin hill stations offer a serene and refreshing getaway from the bustling city life of Mumbai and are perfect for a quick vacation. Alibaug: This is a coastal town located just across the Mumbai harbour and is famous for its beautiful beaches, historic forts, and lush green coconut groves. It is a popular weekend getaway for Mumbaikars, and offers a relaxed beach vacation with options for water sports, and leisurely walks by the sea.

From your busy schedule, plan a 2-3 days trip and travel to these astonishing places with your friends and family.

