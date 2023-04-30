Travel: Discover the Best Staycation Options for a Summer Getaway With Your Family

Consider a staycation this summer if you want to relax without traveling abroad. StayVista has an array of stunning holiday homes in India that offer a respite from your daily routine. Whether you prefer the peaceful mountains of Kasauli or the serene backwaters of Nashik, these homes cater to all your needs. They provide a luxurious and picturesque retreat for everyone seeking a break from the grind. Here are seven of StayVista’s top summer staycation options for you to consider.

Villa Mountain Crest, Kasauli

With a living room full of windows, as well as an outdoor space that is practically a glasshouse, you will enjoy the views from anywhere at the property. The room balconies are a great place to enjoy the serene setting, but the treehouse takes the cake. You can also hang out with your folks at the gazebo, lawn or terrace. What’s more? Fitness freaks can use the gym or even go for a swim, in addition to playing some indoor games. Welcome to this home that offers everything, in Kasauli.

Watermark Villa, Nashik

Watermark Villa is a serene wellness retreat nestled amidst the picturesque backwaters of the Gangapur Dam. This luxurious farm stay offers a unique experience that elegantly marries modern luxury and rustic farm life. Enjoy breathtaking views of the dense foliage and serene backwaters, and take a refreshing dip in the private swimming pool.

The property features organic vegetable gardens and typical farm animals, including ducks, hens, and goats, making it a perfect getaway for nature lovers. One can also relax amidst well-sculpted gardens with ornamental plants, and watch the sunsets that are Instagram-worthy. For wine aficionados, the famed wineries of the city are just a short cycle ride away from home.

The Coral Arch, Alibaug

Experience a well-deserved break from the bustling streets of the city while being surrounded by the understated elegance of the old world. The Coral Arch, Alibaug is a luxurious holiday villa with 1-minute proximity to the beach. It is a plush property spread across a 5-acre plot and boasts tasteful interiors and a semi-circular façade canopied by palm trees on either side. Taking a relaxing time out in the jacuzzi, playing on the tennis court, or simply unwinding and soaking up the sun by the massive pool - there is something for everyone here! The quality of freshness this home offers will leave you feeling inspired, relaxed, and rejuvenated.

Bask In The Greens, Coorg

Located in the serene town of Coorg, this elegant abode is surrounded by breathtaking natural beauty on all sides, making it the perfect getaway for friends, couples, and families. Perched on the terrace of this beautiful home in Coorg, with a picturesque view of the woods and bright blue sky, you’ll feel completely secluded from civilization.The home boasts four luxurious bedrooms, each tailored to provide the highest comfort, making it a well-designed retreat. You can choose from a variety of experiences such as unwinding at the beautiful gazebo while soaking up the scenery and fresh air, or sipping a drink on the terrace while admiring the starry sky. This home features something for everyone! With several lounge areas, tastefully designed interiors, and a sprawling lawn, Bask In The Greens is the ideal place to relax with your friends or family. You can enjoy complete privacy in this peaceful haven, while still being within easy reach of nearby tourist attractions, just a short drive away.

Ashore, Morjim

Nestled in the quaint village of Morjim, Ashore is a luxurious villa overlooking the beach. An ultimate escape from the daily grind, surf the waves of serenity while you pamper yourself in the spa treatment room. Offering a superlative level of luxury, the villa also features a mini theatre, indoor games, a terrace, and a steam room. The contemporary décor with modern furniture truly captivates a beachfront vibe and offers modern comfort. Catch the glorious sunset from the infinity pool or let your conversations flow from day to night at the sky bar. A perfect picture of laidback luxury.

Waterlily, Goa

Nestled amidst the old streets of Goa, Waterlily Villa is a stunning retreat that will take your breath away. This villa reminisces the sun in its pretty painted walls of yellow and blue, while the quaint wooden and cane furniture seems to invite you to unwind to your heart’s content. Enjoy exciting games and activities like Jenga, Mahjong, and Carrom, or take a dip in the private pool even on a cool day.

Waterlily Villa is a charming sanctuary that is ideal for your Goa vacation. Here you can enjoy ample privacy in this popular tourist destination, with the luxury of a hotel and the comfort of a home.

The Hideout, Kurukshetra

Located on a farm in Kurukshetra, this villa is aptly named The Hideout for its exclusive spot away from the crowds. It is a bright and happy space that you’d want to treat yourself and your loved ones to for some quality time together. The pool will have you splashing around all day, and the lawn is huge, so some outdoor games would be fun too! Enjoy a game of snooker by the bar, then set up your chaarpaais on the terrace to savor chai and pakoras in the evening. Your stay here is sure to be a fun and relaxing time.

