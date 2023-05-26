Travel Tailored for You: Personalized Perfection Redefines the Wellness Experience

Revolutionizing Wellness: Personalized Perfection is a concept that encompasses the idea of tailoring wellness practices and interventions to individual needs, preferences, and goals. It reflects a shift in the approach to health and well-being, moving away from generalized guidelines and towards personalized strategies that optimize physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Siddharth Mankani, Managing Director - Operations, Embassy Leisure and Entertainment Projects LLP, says, “Luxury hotels have entered a new era of hospitality known as “Personalized Perfection," that is revolutionizing wellness experiences. By leveraging technology, data, and personalization tools, premium hotels and stays offer bespoke journeys that exceed guests’ expectations.”

Gone are the days of standard amenities. Today’s discerning guests crave tailored experiences that cater to their unique preferences and needs. Luxury hotels have become masters of anticipation, using technology and intuition to decode guests’ desires and craft transformative wellness encounters that resonate deeply. These visionary hotels embrace individuality, intertwining their wellness offerings with the essence of each guest. They are catalysts for transformation, inviting guests on extraordinary odysseys customised to their desires. The pursuit of personalised perfection transcends luxury; it embodies the power of human connection and boundless creativity.

“Luxury hotels are redefining wellness by seamlessly integrating SPA culture and its inclusive principles into their offerings. It’s a harmonious blend of indulgence and accessibility, where every guest can experience the transformative power of self-care and find solace, rejuvenation, and a sense of belonging on their wellness journey,” adds Mankani.

In this age of revolutionizing wellness, luxury hotels stand as beacons of personalized hospitality, offering unforgettable moments that harmonise with guests’ needs. Pursuing perfection is an ongoing journey, forever evolving alongside the changing world. By embracing technology, data, and personalization, hotels continue to shape the future of wellness experiences.

Manas Krishnamoorthy, General Manager, ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru, says, “Creating experiences that are customised to the behaviour and needs of every guest is at the core of service at our hotels. With our ethos of Responsible Luxury at the heart of everything, we ensure that our guests experience the best of luxury without compromising the environment. When a guest stays with us, we engage with them at a personal level and understand the preferences to tailor made the experiences. Additionally, we also update the records in our systems against the name to ensure same personalisation is provided every time they stay with us. As part of service design, we have personalised experiences for guests who are celebrating special occasions with us like Honeymoon, Birthdays, Anniversaries and more. Our rooms have iPad enabled controls to provide an easy access and a comfortable stay. For our long staying guests, everything from the air conditioning to salt preferences is updated in the system to ensure a flawless stay. All our efforts are aimed at providing a home away from home to every guests who chooses to stay with while providing planet positive experiences.”

The concept recognizes that each person is unique, with different genetic makeup, lifestyle factors, and health conditions. It emphasizes the importance of personalized interventions that consider an individual’s specific characteristics, such as genetic predispositions, metabolic profile, and personal preferences.

Revolutionizing wellness leverages advancements in technology and data collection to gather information about individuals and their health. This includes genetic testing, wearable devices, and health tracking apps, which provide insights into various aspects of well-being, such as sleep patterns, physical activity, and nutritional status.

Revolutionizing Wellness: Personalized Perfection represents a shift towards customized and tailored approaches to well-being. By considering individual factors and leveraging advanced technologies, personalized wellness programs aim to optimize health outcomes and promote long-term sustainable changes for each person’s unique needs and goals.