Travelling for Mind, Body and Soul? This Wellness Resort has it All

Imagine sitting on the top off a cliff, the morning sun just rising and all you can see is the massive Arabian Sea right in front of you, and all you can hear are the waves hitting the rocks and caressing the sand at the shore! Sounds serene, yet? Well, this is exactly what defines this quaint wellness retreat in Gokarna. Named SwaSwara by CGH Earth Experience, this property boasts to be the only resort or wellness centre in India with a private forest inside its premises. The property is nestled above a cliff overlooking the legendary Om Beach, which is located at the holy temple city in Uttara Kannada in Karnataka. SwaSwara, which means inner voice, is a place for those looking for a good time, but also by catering to the wellness part of yourself.

Speaking of the property, Mini Chandran, Head, Strategic Alliances and Product Development, says, “SwaSwara, more than a destination is an expression of the power of wellness. A space for exploration of the self-drawing from the ages-old wisdom we call ‘Indian consciousness’, this is a retreat for the mind, body and soul to relax, recalibrate and refocus.” The property houses private villas that are beautifully designed with partially open roof, an Ayurvedic spa or treatment centre, Ayurvedic doctors for consultations, couple of beautiful restaurants out of which one is by the Om Beach, an art therapy centre, and a secluded Yogashala on top of the cliff. “The environment at SwaSwara is designed for holistic and transformational pursuits and experiences. The location makes it an ideal getaway for what is essentially a pilgrimage to the Self and there is little at SwaSwara, apart from the rhythm of rolling waves and the meditative hum of birdsong, to disturb your inner explorations,” adds Chandran.

SwaSwara was always renowned among the foreign guests, as it had guests coming in from the foreign markets. However, things have changed and made SwaSwara a favourite among the domestic travellers as well. “During the pandemic, SwaSwara introduced a new programme called the Spirit of Life - in response to the realities of the time & to meet the need of domestic travellers. People were driving up to SwaSwara to enjoy being close to nature - the wilderness and the ocean, engage in art, eat healthier and live in private villas that gave ample space to each person and the family,” says Chandran, adding, “Further post pandemic the domestic tourist has become more health conscious and this opened them up to consider and spend on a wellness break which earlier would never have featured in their holiday plans.”

Ask Chandran about the property’s effort to be sustainable, and she says, “Crafted in colours of the Earth, using local materials like laterite and coconut thatch SwaSwara is in harmony with the land that nurtures her. The sensibility of the dwelling plan delights with its connect to the outdoors and respect for the environment while offering every modern comfort. Each villa boasts a central open courtyard garden planted with local indigenous plants and herbs.” The team at SwaSwara also practices sustainability and believes in giving the best food for its guests. “We celebrate the cuisine at SwaSwara, where the kitchen makes food that is grown in harmony with nature, ripened naturally on healthy soil and cooked with an air of mindfulness. Ingredients are chosen with care to hasten the process of wellness in you. Our fresh produce - from the organic vegetable farm at SwaSwara and the neighbourhood farms, consists of seasonal tropical fruits, vegetables and freshly caught seafood. These are complemented by juices and herbal teas. Dairy and eggs are limited in their use as is the use of oils in our preparations. For those on the Swa Wellbeing, wine is offered. Our menu does not feature meats, hard liquor, refined sugar or refined flour,” says Chandran.

Speaking of the future plans of the property, Chandran says, “In the next year, SwaSwara, a CGH Earth experience, will be focusing on enhancing its offerings, adding immersive activities relating to nature and the outdoors. SwaSwara will also be conducting specific well-being retreats in the coming months.”

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here