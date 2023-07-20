Travelling with Pets in Monsoon? 5 Tips for a Smooth and Safe Journey

For pet owners, embarking on a journey during the monsoon season can present unique challenges. The rainy weather and associated factors can make traveling with pets a bit more complicated. However, with proper planning and a few essential tips, you can ensure a smooth and safe journey for both you and your furry companion. Sujoy Das, Co-Founder & COO, Weekend Do It shares five valuable tips to consider when travelling with pets in the monsoon.

Prioritise Pet Safety:

Before you start your journey, it’s crucial to prioritise your pet’s safety. Ensure that your pet is up-to-date on vaccinations, including protection against common diseases prevalent during the monsoon season. If necessary, consult your veterinarian for any additional preventive measures. Also, consider getting your pet microchipped or make sure they are wearing a collar with identification tags that include your contact information. In case your pet gets lost during the journey, proper identification will greatly increase the chances of a safe return. Pack Essential Supplies:

Just like you pack your own belongings, it’s important to pack essential supplies for your pet. Make sure to bring enough food, treats, and clean drinking water Ensure Comfortable Accommodations:

If you’re planning to stay overnight during your journey, make sure to research and book pet-friendly accommodations in advance. Many hotels, resorts, and guesthouses have specific policies regarding pets, so it’s important to verify their pet-friendly status and any restrictions they may have. Choose accommodations that provide a comfortable and safe environment for your pet. Also, remember to carry your pet’s bedding or crate to recreate a familiar sleeping space for them. Plan for Frequent Breaks:

During long journeys, it’s crucial to plan for frequent breaks to ensure your pet’s comfort and well-being. Monsoon travel can be tiring, and pets may need more breaks to stretch their legs, relieve themselves, and stay hydrated. Look for rest stops or pet-friendly areas along your route where your furry friend can take a break and get some exercise. These breaks also offer an opportunity for you to clean and dry your pet’s paws to prevent any potential infections or discomfort from wet and muddy conditions. Keep Them Dry and Comfortable:

Monsoon weather often brings rain and damp conditions, which can affect your pet’s comfort. Invest in a good-quality waterproof pet coat or raincoat to keep them dry during outdoor walks or potty breaks. Ensure that their bedding and crate are kept in dry areas to prevent them from getting damp. Towels or absorbent mats can be handy to wipe off excess moisture from your pet’s fur before they enter the car or your accommodation. Keeping your pet dry and comfortable will go a long way in ensuring a pleasant journey for both of you.

Travelling with pets during the monsoon season requires some extra preparation, but it can still be an enjoyable experience. By prioritizing pet safety, packing essential supplies, ensuring comfortable accommodations, planning for frequent breaks, and keeping them dry and comfortable, you can have a smooth and safe journey with your beloved pet. Remember to be patient and attentive to your pet’s needs throughout the trip, and make wonderful memories together during this monsoon adventure.