Travelling with Pets in Monsoon? 5 Tips for a Smooth and Safe Journey

Whether you are embarking on a road trip or taking a flight, these five tips will help make travelling with pets in the monsoon a breeze.
- Check weather forecast and plan accordingly
Before setting off on your journey, it’s crucial to check the weather forecast for your destination as well as the route you’ll be taking. Heavy rains and thunderstorms can cause road closures and delays, so it’s essential to be aware of any potential weather-related challenges.
- Prepare a comfortable and secure travel crate
Having a suitable travel crate for your pet is crucial during monsoon travel. Ensure that the crate is well-ventilated and large enough for your pet to stand, turn around, and lie down comfortably. Line the crate with absorbent bedding and consider placing a familiar blanket or toy to provide a sense of familiarity.
- Pack essentials for your pet
Like humans, pets too have their own travel essentials. Pack enough food, treats, and fresh water for the duration of the journey, as you may not always find pet-friendly stops along the way. It’s also a good idea to have a first-aid kit specifically designed for pets, including any necessary medications your pet might need.
- Keep your pet hydrated
Rainy weather can often be accompanied by increased humidity, which can cause dehydration in pets. Make sure to carry an adequate supply of fresh water and offer it to your pet regularly, especially during breaks and longer stops. Avoid giving your pet unfiltered water from unknown sources, as it may contain harmful bacteria.
- Practice car safety measures
If you’re travelling by car, it’s crucial to prioritise your pet’s safety. Secure the crate or use a safety harness designed for pets to prevent them from roaming freely in the vehicle. Don’t leave your pet unattended in the car, even for a short period, as temperatures can rise quickly, leading to heatstroke. In case of heavy rain or thunderstorms, keep the windows closed to prevent water from entering the car.