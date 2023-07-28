Travel Troubles: Waterlogging Wreaks Havoc on Transportation

Waterlogging negatively impacts tourism by disrupting travel and outdoor activities. Excessive water accumulation in popular tourist destinations can lead to transportation issues, closure of attractions, and discomfort for visitors. Waterlogged areas may also pose safety risks, impacting sightseeing and recreational opportunities. Furthermore, this adverse condition can deter potential tourists, leading to decreased revenue for local businesses and the tourism industry as a whole.

Waterlogging, a common occurrence during the rainy season in cities, has disrupted tourist plans, especially for those traveling from areas prone to such situations. Tourists primarily seek easy access to transit locations like airports, railway stations, and bus stops in cities. However, waterlogged routes and increased travel time can pose challenges. While local transportation and logistics may be impacted, providing timely information and updates helps mitigate plan disruptions.

Gurmit Singh Arora, National President, Indian Plumbing Association, says, “Waterlogging has become a major disruptor of tourism in India, especially during the monsoon season. The country’s diverse landscapes and rich cultural heritage attract large numbers of tourists each year to explore its natural beauty and historical sites. However, the onset of heavy rains often causes severe flooding in various regions, resulting in flooded roads, traffic disruptions and temporary closures of tourist destinations. Flooding not only impedes travellers’ mobility, but also poses a safety risk, leading to a decline in visitor numbers and loss of revenue for the tourism industry.”

In addition, flooded areas can damage infrastructure, including hotels, restaurants and popular tourist attractions, further discouraging tourists from visiting the affected regions. As climate change exacerbates extreme weather events, addressing waterlogging is critical to sustaining India’s tourism sector and ensuring a smooth and enjoyable travel experience.

“In tourist places, especially coastal and urban areas where drainage issues contribute to waterlogging, our dedicated team analyzes current and future updates, assessing the level of risk involved. Based on this analysis, we determine whether to proceed with the original plan or offer alternative options,” says Deepak Dhayal, founder, Kinghills.

Moreover, as the same rivers originating from hills are integral to tourism, “we closely monitor hilly areas during the rainy season, a practice we have followed for five years. In the context of weather forecasting, our pre-analysis team carefully evaluates and analyze past weather conditions and identifies patterns that indicate certain weather events. Events like landslides and road washouts, enable us to effectively navigate and avoid such scenarios. With our vigilant approach, we strive to ensure a seamless and secure travel experience, preserving the essence of exploration amidst nature’s wonders,” adds Dhayal.

We can address this situation by planned construction, allowing areas for water egress and not building on green and open areas which are water sheds and natural areas with aquifers. We need water for all our needs and unless we reclaim rain water we will get into water bankruptcy.