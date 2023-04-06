Try These Thrilling Adventure Sports this Summer

Every summer, we thoughtfully arrange all of our activities and destinations we want to do and visit. Why not take up a new challenge this summer? To escape the pressures of daily life and rekindle your feeling of adventure, explore some exhilarating adventure sports. From jumping off a cliff to deep sea diving, India has it all. Niharika Nigam, Director, Business Development, Jumpin Heights shares a list of adventure sports you can try this summer:

Bungee Jumping

Rishikesh is the OG location to visit this summer because it has grown in popularity in India recently. Jump while holding on to rubber cords at your ankles as you fall free into the surrounding beautiful Rishikesh mountains. As you make the jump, you will feel a sense of exhilaration and you will remember the moment for the rest of your life. Face your fears and conquer them with India’s highest bungee jumping in Rishikesh. Scuba Diving

Exploring marine life in India through scuba diving is an incredible experience. If you’re curious about aquatic life and the ocean’s depths, check out some scuba-diving locations in Goa and the Andaman Islands. Some of the top scuba diving spots in Goa are on Grande Island and Sail Rock. In the Andaman Islands, you can get up close and personal with aquatic life on Havelock Island and Barracuda City. Flying Fox

The Flying Fox is a thrilling experience that is distinct from the others on this list. Although it isn’t as extreme, it is a unique method to fully appreciate a landscape. This can be done in tandem and is typically done by three individuals at a time, but it is also popular with couples. Jumpers fly with their arms extended, parallel to the ground, harnessed 150 metres above the ground, and are released down a wire by gravity. They fly at 140 kmph like Superman. Finally, being able to fly with the wind appears to be possible! This summer, visit Rishikesh to experience Asia’s longest Flying Fox. Giant Swing

An exhilarating experience that combines the sensation of free fall amid beautiful Himalayan views is the Giant Swing in Rishikesh. This is one of India’s most intense experiences and is a modification of the Canyon Swing in New Zealand. The jumper experiences fear and exhilaration. The swing itself is thrilling, but the breathtaking view of the mountains and the surrounding countryside makes it a summertime activity you should not miss. It is equipped with a chest and seat harness and is 83 metres above the ground.

