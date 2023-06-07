CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Lifestyle » Uncovering Underrated Holiday Destinations in US
Uncovering Underrated Holiday Destinations in US

This holiday season, explore these hidden gems.

This holiday season, explore these hidden gems.

While many travelers flock to popular destinations like New York City or Los Angeles, we're here to uncover the hidden gems of the United States that offer an off-the-beaten-path experience.

While many travellers flock to popular destinations like New York City or Los Angeles, we're here to uncover the hidden gems of the United States that offer an off-the-beaten-path experience. Join us as we explore five lesser-known holiday-worthy places that are sure to captivate your heart and taste buds.

Leavenworth, Washington:

The Most Amazing Things To Do In Leavenworth, Washington

Nestled in the heart of the Cascade Mountains, Leavenworth is a charming Bavarian-style village that will transport you to the streets of Europe. Immerse yourself in the festive atmosphere as the town lights up with holiday decorations. Indulge in traditional German cuisine, sip on locally brewed beers and take part in the lively Oktoberfest celebrations. Whether you’re exploring the quaint shops or hitting the nearby ski slopes, Leavenworth offers a truly enchanting holiday experience in the Pacific Northwest.

Moab, Utah:

11 Best Moab Tours, Fun Excursions & Day Trips (2023)

Located in south-eastern Utah, Moab is a mecca for outdoor enthusiasts seeking adventure amidst stunning desert landscapes. During the holiday season, you can enjoy milder temperatures while exploring iconic national parks like Arches and Canyonlands. Go hiking, mountain biking or embark on an exhilarating off-road adventure. After an active day, relax and stargaze under the expansive desert sky.

Block Island, Rhode Island:

Block Island - Wikipedia

Off the coast of Rhode Island, Block Island awaits with its unspoiled beaches and tranquil atmosphere. This small island offers a peaceful retreat during the holiday season. Discover charming coastal villages, rent bicycles to explore scenic routes and indulge in fresh seafood at local eateries. Block Island’s rugged beauty and relaxed vibes make it an ideal destination for those seeking a quiet holiday getaway on the East Coast.

Asheville, North Carolina:

Asheville, NC Travel Guide: Things to Do, Where to Stay

Tucked away in the stunning Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville is a picturesque town that boasts a vibrant food scene, cozy accommodations, and breath-taking scenery. Explore the Biltmore Estate, indulge in farm-to-table culinary delights, and take a leisurely hike along the scenic trails of the Great Smoky Mountains.

Half Moon Bay, California:

Half Moon Bay | Visit California

Situated on the beautiful coast of California, Half Moon Bay offers a laid-back coastal charm that is perfect for a holiday getaway. Stroll along the pristine beaches, explore the quaint downtown area and indulge in fresh seafood at waterfront restaurants. Take in the breath-taking coastal views and enjoy activities such as horseback riding or visiting a local pumpkin farm.

