Unseen Places To Visit In Northeast India This Summer

North East India is a land of breathtaking natural beauty, diverse cultures, and unexplored territories. From snow-capped mountains to verdant valleys, from glistening lakes to cascading waterfalls, the region offers an array of stunning landscapes. The place is also home to several indigenous tribes, each with their own unique culture and traditions, making it a fascinating cultural destination. With rich history, vibrant cuisine, and warm hospitality, the North East is a must-visit destination for those seeking a unique and authentic travel experience.

Places to explore in Northeast India:

Dzukou Valley

Dzukou Valley, which straddles the boundary between Nagaland and Manipur, is a secret gem. Trek to the valley and camp overnight to enjoy the starry sky. Experience the rich flora and fauna and enjoy the breathtaking panoramic views of the valley. Majuli Island

The world’s largest river island is known for its unique culture, rich heritage, and stunning natural beauty. The unique attraction in this island in Assam is a village where visitors can witness traditional mask-making by the locals, learn about the art’s history, and purchase masks as souvenirs. Tourists can go to the the Vaishnavite Satras (shrines) scattered across Majuli, explore the local Mishing villages, and experiencing the Raas festival. Mawlynnong

Mawlynnong is a small village in the state of Meghalaya, known as the cleanest village in Asia. If you are done exploring places like living root bridge, balancing rock and breathtaking views of the Bangladesh plains, you can plan a short one day trip ahead if you love to explore caves. These include the Mawsmai Cave and Arwah Cave in Cherrapunji, and the Krem Dam cave system in Mawsynram, which is said to be one of the longest cave systems in the world. Tawang

Tawang is a town located in the state of Arunachal Pradesh, known for its stunning landscapes, ancient monasteries, and unique culture. Some of the best things to do in Tawang include visiting the Tawang Monastery, trekking to the Gorichen Peak, exploring the Bap Teng Kang waterfall and enjoying the scenic beauty of the Sela Pass. Ziro Valley

Ziro Valley is a stunningly beautiful place, and it is understandable why one might think it doesn’t belong to India due to its serene beauty. Located in the state of Arunachal Pradesh, the shooting for the Bollywood film Bhediya took place here. The place is quite popular among travelers, all thanks to the Ziro Music Festival. You can visit the Apatani villages, trek to the Talley Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, and explore the Pine Grove. Champha

Located on the eastern border of Mizoram near the Indo-Myanmar border, Champhai is home to a variety of natural attractions that draw tourists from all over. Some of these attractions include Kungawrhi Puk, a stunning cave, Tiau Lui, a beautiful river, and Lianchhiari Lunglen Tlang, a scenic spot. Rih Dil Lake is another must-see attraction in Champhai.

