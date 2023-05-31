Uttarakhand’s 8th Century 'Lost' Kutumbari Temple Found Again

An ancient Hindu temple that was untraceable amid the lush hills of Uttarakhand has been discovered again, but in a unique way. The ruins of the Kutumbari Temple in Dwarahat, near Almora, were discovered by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in 2000. After the temple vanished in thin air, the top authority was forced to declare this historical monument from the eighth century “lost." Although this heritage monument is no longer in its original form, its remnants are still present in many of the neighbourhood houses. Reports suggest that villagers built their homes using the leftover materials of the temple.

Reportedly, the locals did not choose to use the ruins of the temple as building materials with the intention of bringing good fortune. Instead, they were not aware of its historic relevance. The recent survey by the Dehradun Circle of the ASI mentioned that the remnants were part of their courtyards, verandahs, and even doors. A senior official from ASI told TOI that they found half a dozen houses in Dwarahat that had temple materials.

Superintendent archaeologist, Manoj Kumar Saxena stated that the Kutumbari temple came under the department’s protection on March 26, 1915, along with seven other monuments. It was last mentioned in the reports from 1957. Later, in a 1964 survey, physical evidence of the temple was rarely found on the ground.

Even though Dwarhat is not a well-known tourist spot, the village is home to numerous temples and shrines that draws a lot of pilgrims. There are various historic temples one can visit in the immediate vicinity as well. The most convenient way to get to Dwarhat is to take the train upto Kathgodam and then a private taxi or a bus to the destination. For air travel, the airport in Pant Nagar, which is 30 km from Kathgodam, is the closest option.