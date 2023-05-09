Visit Auckland: These 4 Places in the City of Sails Will Make You Want to Visit Again

Auckland, one of the most popular, vibrant and diverse cities in New Zealand, is known for its picturesque landscape and harbours. Located on the north island, Auckland, also known as the ‘City of Sails’, is surrounded by beautiful beaches volcanic islands, and stunning natural landscapes. Though there are no direct flights from India to New Zealand, travellers can opt to fly Air New Zealand from connecting countries. From a nature lover, to an adventure seeker, or even a culture enthusiast, there are plenty of things to do in Auckland. Here are five must-visit places and activities to add to your itinerary.

Explore the Auckland Harbour

With sailboats, yachts, and ferries gliding in and out of the marina all the time, the Auckland Harbour is a bustling hub of activity. One can take a stroll along the waterfront and enjoy the stunning views of the city skyline and the famous Harbour Bridge. For those who want to more, take a ferry and explore the nearby islands of Waiheke, Rangitoto and Tiritiri Matangi. Every island has some unique experiences in store.

Visit the Auckland War Memorial Museum

A paradise for all the history buffs and cultural enthusiasts, the Auckland War Memorial Museum is a must-visit attraction when in the city. Located in the beautiful Auckland Domain, the museum houses an impressive collection of artifacts, artworks, and exhibits that showcase the rich history and cultural heritage of New Zealand. One can learn more about the Maori culture, the history of New Zealand’s wars, and the country’s natural history through interactive displays and exhibits over here.

Take a trip to Piha Beach

Located on the west caost of the island, Piha Beach is one of the most popular beaches in Auckland. The beach is known for its rugged beauty and world-class surf breaks. It offers stunning views of the Tasman Sea and is surrounded by lush forests and uneven cliffs. Whether you’re a seasoned surfer or just looking for a relaxing day at the beach, Piha Beach is the place to be.

Visit the Sky Tower

An iconic landmark that is almost synonymous to Auckland, the Sky Tower offers stunning views of the city from its observation deck. At a staggering height of 328 meters, it is the tallest freestanding structure in the Southern Hemisphere and is a popular attraction for tourists and locals alike. For the more adventurous, the Sky Tower also offers the opportunity to walk around the edge of the building’s platform or even bungee jump from the tower’s top.

