These 5 Sacred Buddhist Places In Bihar Will Give You A Taste Of History

Located in the eastern part of India, Bihar has been a center of ancient civilizations and empires. Since it is associated with the birth of Buddhism, significant number of pilgrims visit the state. With a long-standing reputation for education, it is the site of ancient universities like Nalanda and Vikramshila, which attracted scholars from across the world. Moreover, Bihar is blessed with scenic landscapes, including rivers, hills, and lush green fields. The Ganges River, flowing through the state, adds to its natural beauty.
top videos
These 5 places in Bihar should be on everyone’s list:
- Bodh Gaya: It holds great significance for Buddhists around the world as it is believed to be the place where Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism, attained enlightenment under the Bodhi tree. The main attraction in Bodh Gaya is the Mahabodhi Temple, which is a UNESCO
- Nalanda: Nalanda University was an ancient university and a renowned center of learning. It boasts impressive archaeological ruins. The Nalanda Museum is worth a visit to explore the region’s history.
- Rajgir: This historic city is associated with Lord Buddha and Lord Mahavira. The Vishwa Shanti Stupa (World Peace Pagoda), Venu Vana, and the ruins of Rajgir Fort are popular attractions.
- Vaishali: A significant historical and archaeological site, Vaishali is associated with Lord Buddha. The Ashokan Pillar, Vishwa Shanti Stupa, and archaeological excavations at Kundalpur are notable attractions.
- Gaya: Apart from Bodh Gaya, Gaya is also known for its religious significance among Hindus. The Vishnupad Temple and the peaceful Falgu River are key places to explore.