West Bengal: These 5 Experiences Can Sum Up Your Holiday in Kolkata

West Bengal: When it comes to the capital city of West Bengal, Kolkata, formerly known as Calcutta, is a place rich in history and culture. Located in the eastern front of India, the city has a unique charm and character that sets it apart from other cities in the country. Kolkata, we all know, is another metro city in India that has been attracting tourists from all over the world. Here are the top five things to do in Kolkata:

Visit Victoria Memorial

Victoria Memorial is a magnificent white marble construction built in memory of Queen Victoria. The museum houses a collection of paintings, photographs, and other artifacts that showcases the rich history of the capital city of West Bengal. The sprawling gardens surrounding the monument are a popular spot for picnics and leisurely walks.

Are you a party lover or a foodie, this place is your paradise! Park Street is one of the most iconic streets in Kolkata, known for its upscale restaurants, cafes, and nightclubs. The street is lined with colonial-era buildings that add to its old-world charm. You can take a walk down Park Street and enjoy the overall ambience and atmosphere there.

Howrah Bridge is a famous landmark and is almost synonymous to Kolkata and West Bengal. The bridge connects the main city with Howrah. The bridge is considered an engineering marvel and is one of the busiest bridges in the world. You can take a boat ride along the Hooghly river and get a stunning view of this piece of history from the water.

Dakshineswar Kali Temple is a Hindu temple located on the banks of the Hooghly river. The temple is dedicated to Goddess Kali, and it is believed that the deity grants wishes to her devotees. The temple is known for its beautiful architecture and serene atmosphere.

Kolkata is one of the few cities in the world that still has a tram network. The trams are a great way to explore the city at a slow yet enjoyable pace and get a glimpse of its colonial past. You can take a tram ride from Esplanade to Shyambazar and enjoy the sights and sounds of Kolkata.

