World Happiness Report 2023: Finland Takes Top Spot, India Ranked 126th

Finland has been ranked as the world’s happiest country in the latest World Happiness Report released by United Nation Sustainable Development Solutions Network. The report, released on International Day of Happiness every year, ranks countries on happiness based on three preceding years’ data of their average life evaluations.

The report is a comprehensive study that aims to measure and understand the factors that contribute to human well-being and happiness around the globe. It is based on data collected from surveys conducted in various countries, and it covers a range of topics including social connections, trust, and mental health. The 2023 edition of the World Happiness Report focuses on the theme of ‘trust and social connections in times of crisis’. The report examines how trust and social connections have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and how these factors have influenced people’s well-being and happiness a lot.

According to the report, Denmark stands second, followed by Iceland at number three; Israel and the Netherlands at fourth and fifth positions respectively. The top ten countries in the ranking were all located in Europe, with New Zealand being the only non-European country to make it to the top 10 list. The ranking uses 6 main factors to measure happiness, which includes social support, freedom, generosity, income, health, and absence of corruption.

The report notes that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on people’s life and happiness. The pandemic has led to increased levels of anxiety and depression, as well as social and economic stressors. The report also highlights the resilience of people around the world and the ways in which communities have come together to support one another during this challenging time.

India stands 125th on the list out of 136 countries, making it one of the least happy countries around the world. Surprisingly, it even lags behind its neighbouring countries like Nepal (78th), China (64th), Bangladesh (118th), Pakistan (108th) and Sri Lanka (112th). At the very bottom of the World Happiness Report is Afghanistan at 137th position.

Apart from promoting well-being and happiness, the report emphasises the need for governments to prioritise the well-being of their citizens, and to take steps to ensure that everyone has access to the resources and support they need to thrive.

