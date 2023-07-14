World’s Biggest Cruise ‘Icon of the Seas’ to Sail in 2024; A Ride May Cost Upto 2 Lakhs

Planning a trip is always thrilling, and learning about new innovations in the travel industry has always been fascinating. Who wouldn’t desire a lavish, once-in-a-lifetime sort of endure? ‘Icon Of The Seas’ provides just that, in fact. Up to 5,610 guests and 2,350 staff members will be able to board the largest cruise ship in the world, which is about 1,200 feet (366 metres) long and has 19–20 stories. The ship, which offers both an exciting experience and a luxurious voyage, is ready to take sail in the first quarter of 2019.

How much does it cost to travel on this opulent cruise? According to their official website, the cost of travel for a cruise that departs from Miami, Florida for 7 nights in the Western Caribbean and a Perfect Day excursion ranges from USD 1,851 (Rs 1,55,145) to USD 1.913 (Rs 2,05,003) per person. The cost may change, though, depending on the season.

The ship is incredibly long, but it also includes a lot of amenities that make the trip for the passengers interesting and exciting. It touts having “the largest marine waterpark with six world-record slides. as the Pressure Drop, the first open freefall waterslide on a cruise, and the Frightening Bolt, the tallest waterslide to sail. The ship also includes nine whirlpools and seven pools. However, for those who aren’t into water parks or adventure sports, this cruise redefines relaxing vacations like never before with ‘next-level’ views at various heights of its 19+ floors, over 15 buzzing activity centres, live music venues, and up to 20 different dining options that satisfy a variety of palates.

The ship offers a club-themed Hideaway where you may unwind, evoking the vibes of Mallorca and Mykonos. Additionally, it has a suspended infinity pool, which was the first of its kind at the ocean. With its breathtaking scenery, this trademark pool is the first of its type. Certainly, there have been many comments and comparisons made about this enormous ship on Twitter. The most common analogy is to the Titanic.

james cameron is about to turn the titanic movie into a trilogy after this year https://t.co/GKC5KF2cXt— jess⁷ (@butjesswhy) July 10, 2023

Despite the doubters, this ship is truly a sight to behold.