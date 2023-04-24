Trisha Krishnan Is the Princess of Our Dreams in Sequin Saree

Trisha Krishnan is not only known for her acting skills but also for her impeccable fashion sense. Her unique fashion choices and effortless elegance have made her a fashion icon for many. Her style is not limited to the red carpet or movie promotions, but she also manages to look effortlessly chic in her day-to-day life. Currently, the actress is promoting her upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan: II. With an eye for detail, Trisha never fails to leave a lasting impression with her fashion sense, and her recent Instagram post is proof of that.

Trisha Krishnan’s recent Instagram post shows her in a stunning maroon sequined saree, which she paired with a bright red sleeveless blouse. The Raangi actress completed her look with a beautiful silver neck choker from Kishandas Jewellery featuring a green stone and a golden bracelet. Celebrity stylist Eka Lakhani styled the outfit, while makeup artist US Pawar gave Trisha a natural yet bold look with bare eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-coated eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and bold red lipstick. Trisha’s wavy hair fell gracefully over her shoulders as she posed for the photo.

This is not the first time that Trisha has looked fabulous in a saree. The actress celebrated her Eid wearing a floral yellow- green silk saree. Covered with floral print of white, maroon and green color, the saree was bordered with golden zari. She added a contrasting green sleeveless blouse with golden sequin accents to the outfit. “Eid Mubarak," Trisha greets her Instagram followers.

Trisha Krishnan looked stunning in a navy blue tissue silk saree at the audio and trailer launch of Ponniyin Selvan 2. The actress shared some gorgeous pictures of herself in the outfit, which featured intricate Buti work, zari embroidery, and scalloped border details. Her blouse had a sweetheart neckline, quarter sleeves, and crystal accents, perfectly complementing the saree. The outfit was from the collection of popular designer Geethika Kanumilli, showcasing Trisha’s impeccable fashion sense

The Mani Ratnam directorial is all set to be released on April 28. It also features Vikram, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi in the lead roles.

