Trisha Krishnan Makes looks Absolutely Stunning in an Ice-blue Attire While Promoting Ponniyin Selvan 2

The South Indian actress, best known by her stage name Trisha, has starred in numerous Tamil and Telugu movies, such as Ghilli and ’96. Trisha Krishnan has always had the most effortlessly luxurious sense of style that doesn’t try too hard to keep up with trends or stay in the spotlight, from winning the Miss Chennai crown in 1999 to stealing hearts with her on-screen performances. Trisha Krishnan is naturally attractive. She always appears stunning in films and on the infrequent red carpet, so we won’t say it. It’s because, even when she’s not partaking in any of those activities, she looks fantastic. The actress recently went to a local award presentation and looked absolutely stunning.Trisha chose a simple white dress for the occasion, but even it was enough to highlight her beauty.

Check out her outfit right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

Trisha Krishnan has a great sense of style when it comes to dressing. Whether the actress chooses to wear some authentic traditional Kanjeevaram sarees or a modern trendy coloured garment, we know that she will win hearts by murdering it all like a diva. We now have a new Western-style avatar thanks to Trisha. The actress wore an exquisite ice blue Parshya dress with viscose crepe georgette embellishments. The stunning dress had straps and a heavily embroidered bodice. A side split in her outfit gave it a fun touch. Trisha added sweetness to the group, enhancing it. She enhanced her beauty by putting on a neckpiece. She wore exquisite eyeliner and glossy painted lips. Her hair was curly and gorgeous.

After the success of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1, the producers are now returning with the much anticipated sequel, which will have Trisha as the lead. The teaser for the highly anticipated second part of the movie, which dominated the box office last year, is ready to enthral fans. After keeping fans on edge for a while, the Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer has finally been published, and it is sure to bring back memories of the first part. Along as Aishwarya and Vikram, Ponniyin Selvan 2 will feature actors Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha Krishnan. Similar to the teaser, the trailer was opulent and exhibited the ensemble star cast’s superb acting abilities.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here