Do you find it difficult to fall asleep at night and wake up feeling tired in the morning? If so, you’re not alone. According to sleep experts, so many struggle with getting a good night’s sleep. Millions of people worldwide experience sleep problems and it’s not just about getting enough hours of sleep. The quality of your sleep matters just as much as the quantity. However, there are several tricks recommended by sleep experts that can help you sleep peacefully.

Experts suggest that a good night’s sleep is essential to maintain overall health and well-being. Studies show that lack of sleep can lead to a weakened immune system, decreased cognitive function and an increased risk of chronic health conditions such as obesity, diabetes and heart disease.

By following these tips, you may improve your sleep quality and wake up all-energised. Daily exercise, eating right and staying away from stress is the cure for good sleep, but this is very difficult in a run-of-the-mill life. But there is one trick that successfully helps people in getting a quick sleep at night. This has been shared in a report by Daily Mail.

Proven tip shared by the experts for sound sleep

According to an expert quoted by Daily Mail, if you find difficulty in having sound sleep at night, this trick is nothing short of magic for you. Experts have suggested wearing socks to sleep. They say that wearing socks will enhance your quality of sleep, they have also given a proven reason behind it.

The reason behind this bizarre trick:

It may sound a bit strange but Martin Seale, the head of Matrosnexday, has claimed that wearing socks at night will lead to a restful sleep. He said that this is a trick in which our body’s internal biological clock or circadian rhythm helps in arranging.

Gradually our body comes into a state of rest and our body parts start conserving energy. Experts say that when you wear socks to sleep, your body temperature tends to rise. It creates pressure on the feet. This signals the body that it is time to sleep.

Although such a trick can be successful in the cold season, it can be equally useful when used in summer.

