Try Out These 5 Amazing Curd-Based Hair Masks

Curd is a popular hair care ingredient that has been used for ages. Whether you have dry and lifeless hair or are dealing with dandruff, curd can help you overcome these problems easily. But did you know that you can also use curd to make your hair grow longer? Yes, it’s true. By using curd in specific ways, you can see visible results in just a few days. In this article, we will guide you through 5 ways of using curd in your hair care routine according to your convenience.

Curd and lemon

Make a hair growth mask by combining a bowl of curd with 2 tablespoons of lemon juice and 3-4 drops of coconut oil. Apply the mixture thoroughly to your hair and scalp, leave it for 20 minutes, and then rinse it off. Regular use of this mask can help strengthen your hair roots and promote long hair growth.

Curd and egg hair mask

Take a bowl of curd and add one egg to it. Mix it well and apply it on your hair and scalp for 15-20 minutes. Rinse it off with cold water. This mask will not only help in promoting hair growth but also make your hair healthier and shinier.

Curd and banana

If you want to make your hair stronger and longer, try using a mixture of curd and banana. Mash a ripe banana in a bowl of curd and add a few drops of olive oil to it. Apply the mixture evenly to your hair and comb it through with a wide-tooth comb. After leaving it on for 20 minutes, rinse your hair thoroughly. The combination of curd and banana will increase collagen production in your hair, making it stronger and less prone to breakage.

Curd and honey

Mix a bowl of curd with one tablespoon of honey and one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar. Apply the mixture to your hair and leave it on for 10 minutes before rinsing it off with shampoo.

Curd and aloe vera

If you want to make your hair longer and healthier, using a curd mask with aloe vera is a great option. Mix a bowl of curd with the pulp of two aloe vera leaves and apply it to your hair. Leave it for 10 minutes and then wash it off. This will help strengthen your scalp and alleviate any hair problems you may have been facing.

