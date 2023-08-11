Try Out This Yummy Egg Makhani Dish That Will Surely Win Everyone’s Hearts

Making good food every day is nothing less than an art. Those who love to cook, often love to spend their time exploring various dishes and experimenting with the recipes. But, for times when you are in a hurry, and yet want to whip up something scrumptious, we have the perfect egg recipe for you. While various egg recipes are ranging from egg curry, Anda Ghotala or omelette, here is an aromatic yet flavourful Egg Makhani. This delicious recipe is easy to make and will become an instant hit at your home.

To make Egg Makhani, you will need five to six boiled eggs with their shells removed. Now, take a pan and heat it on the stove. Add two tablespoons of butter to it. Add the boiled eggs to it and wait till it turns brown. Then take them out. Next, add two tablespoons of oil and saute one finely chopped onion, two chopped tomatoes and 20-30 pieces of cashews in the pan. Cook till they turn brown. You can also add a little water to make a paste.

Now, it is time to turn up the aroma quotient of the dish. So, add a 1-inch piece of cinnamon, three pieces of cardamom and cloves each and a bay leaf in a separate pan. Stir it for a few minutes and add ginger-garlic paste and cook it for about two minutes. Then add the onion-tomato-cashew paste to this. To add extra flavours to the fish sprinkle salt as per your taste and requirement, a teaspoon of cumin powder and a teaspoon of red chilli powder.

Keep cooking till you see oil leaving from the edges. After that, add a glass of water and bring it to a boil on a big flame. Once it boils, lower the flame and add two tablespoons of fresh cream to it. Cook again for five to seven minutes. Then, add the fried boiled eggs and add a little bit more cream on top. Voila! Your meal is ready to be served. You can eat this with chapati or rice.