Try These 5 Foods to Control Your Cholesterol Level

An unhealthy lifestyle and an imbalanced diet have caused people to suffer from various chronic diseases. Lack of healthy food, several lifestyle factors, smoking are some of the reasons which can result in high blood cholesterol. It has become difficult for many to be physically active with regular exercise but there are certainly a few food items that can help people in reducing cholesterol quickly. Keeping a close check on fat intake is also advised to lessen the level of cholesterol.

1.Flaxseeds are extremely rich in fiber, which helps one to lower the cholesterol level. It is expected to decrease the cholesterol level by 15 per cent and help people in improving their heart rate. One can start having 5g of flaxseeds every day to find the benefits. Apart from flax seeds, consuming walnuts, chia seeds and almonds will also help in controlling the cholesterol level.

2.Protein intake: Foods like soybeans and tofu are a great source of protein. Consuming 25g of soybean can help in reducing the cholesterol level almost 5 to 6 per cent. Studies have shown that protein help in lowering the blood sugar level as well.

3.Oatmeal also helps to bring down the level of cholesterol. It is considered to be one of the best meals for breakfast. Oatmeal can be consumed by mixing it with other fruits like bananas or berries.

4.Apples, strawberries, or grapes are rich in pectin, which is a type of soluble fiber that helps to reduce cholesterol. According to many studies, apples can help in lower the cholesterol level by almost 40 per cent. Consuming two apples daily can help a person in staying away from several diseases. Vegetable juices are also prescribed to reduce the cholesterol level.

5.Vegetables are always the best option to include in the diet chart. It helps to lower the cholesterol level. Fiber and protein available in vegetables help in controlling cholesterol and other chronic diseases.

There are several other possible changes in the diet and style of living to stay healthyand fit. Simple changes like reducing saturated and trans fats in food can bring multiple changes at times.