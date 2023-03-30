Heartburn is a condition characterised by a burning sensation in the chest or throat that occurs when stomach acid backs up into the oesophagus. It is also known as acid indigestion and is a common symptom of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

Occasional heartburn is common and has no cause for serious concern. It can be managed by making certain lifestyle changes and nonprescription medications. But when it happens on a frequent basis, it needs medical attention. Here’re 6 tips to follow to reduce the problem of heartburn, according to verywellhealth.com.

Quit smoking and alcohol- Smoking and alcohol consumption are more likely to trigger the problem of heartburn. You can avoid drinking alcohol regularly and consume them in moderation. Also, consuming alcohol before going to sleep should be strictly avoided because it relaxes the lower esophageal sphincter. This can lead to heartburn symptoms.

Don’t go to bed immediately after dinner- When you lie down immediately after eating, stomach acid could rise and cause discomfort. This is more likely if people are suffering from acid reflux or GERD. You should wait for at least 2 hours before going to bed. GERD occurs when stomach acid repeatedly flows back into the tube connecting the mouth and stomach.

Avoiding large meals- Avoiding large meals is one of the easiest ways to lower the chances of experiencing acid reflux and heartburn. This implies eating five to six small meals a day instead of two or three large ones. It’s also a good idea to avoid eating at least three hours before bedtime.

Shedding excessive pounds- Losing weight is one of the best lifestyle changes you can make to help reduce heartburn, as well as the risk for other health problems.

Avoiding tight clothes- Heartburn patients often find that their symptoms are triggered or made worse by tight clothing. Elastic waistbands and pants which are too tight around the waist can increase the problem of acid reflux. It is because such clothes push the stomach upwards and also constrict the surrounding muscles.

Drink enough water- Water has a pH level of 7 which is neutral. This dilutes the more acidic stomach fluids and brings relief. But you should avoid drinking water after having a large meal which can make the GERD symptoms worse.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general beliefs. News18 does not confirm these. Before implementing it, contact the concerned expert.)

