Try These Irresistible Pudding Recipes for a Satisfying Treat

Desserts have always been a beloved way to conclude a meal, and among the countless delectable options, puddings hold a special place. With their creamy textures, enticing flavours, and versatility, puddings have become a timeless classic in the culinary world. From silky smooth vanilla custards to rich and creamy mango puddings, these delightful desserts have the power to transport our taste buds to a realm of pure indulgence. Whether served warm or chilled, layered with fruits or drizzled with caramel, puddings offer a comforting and satisfying finale to any dining experience.
Let’s dive into homemade pudding recipes that you can effortlessly prepare at home:
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup of brown sugar
- Cornflour, 1 tbsp plus 1 tsp
- Salt
- 1 cup of fat-free milk
- 1 large egg yolk, lightly beaten
- 1-1/2 teaspoons of butter
- 3/4 teaspoon of vanilla extract
- 2 cookies of your choice (optional)
Instructions:
- To make the pudding, combine brown sugar, cornstarch, salt, milk, and egg yolk in a saucepan.
- Cook and stir until it boils and thickens.
- Remove from heat and mix in butter and vanilla.
- Let it cool, then pour into dessert dishes and refrigerate for 1-2 hours.
- Serve chilled with optional cookies of your choice.
Ingredients:
- 2 medium ripe mangoes
- 1 1/2 cups coconut milk
- 3 tbsp honey
- 4 tbsp chia seeds
- 1/4 tsp cinnamon
- 2 tbsp flaked almonds
Instructions:
- Prepare this tropical treat by blending peeled and chopped mangoes into a smooth puree.
- In a bowl, mix chia seeds, warm coconut milk, honey, and a hint of cinnamon.
- Let it soak overnight.
- The next morning, layer the mango puree, coconut chia pudding, and mango chunks.
- Repeat the layers and top with flaked almonds.
- Refrigerate for an hour and enjoy the delightful flavours of mango chia pudding.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup baking cocoa
- 1/4 cup cornstarch
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 4 cups whole milk
- 2 tbsp butter
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- Sweetened whipped cream and M&M’s for garnish (optional)
Instructions:
- In a saucepan, combine sugar, cocoa, cornstarch, salt, and milk.
- Bring to a boil, then cook for two minutes.
- Remove from heat and mix in vanilla essence and butter.
- Spoon into serving dishes and chill. Optionally, top with whipped cream and
- M&M’s before serving.
- Try the recipes and let us know if you liked them.