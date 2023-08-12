Try This Delicious And Healthy Black Chickpea Curry For Lunch, Recipe Inside

Black chickpeas, also known as Kala Chana, hold a special place in Indian cuisine. From hearty curries to flavorful stews, this versatile ingredient is a staple in many households. Packed with protein and fibre, black chickpeas offer numerous health benefits, making them a popular choice for both taste and nutrition. Let’s dive into the process of preparing a scrumptious Black Chickpea Curry that’s sure to tantalize your taste buds and nourish your body.

The Key Ingredients:

To embark on this culinary journey, you’ll need the following essentials:

Black Chickpeas

Tomatoes

Onions

Curry Leaves

Garlic

Spices

Water

Step-by-Step Recipe:

Begin by taking 1 cup of black chickpeas in a bowl.

Cover them with 4 to 6 cups of water and allow them to soak overnight (6 to 8 hours).

In the morning, drain the soaked chickpeas and rinse them thoroughly.

Heat a pressure cooker and add a drizzle of cooking oil.

Once the oil is heated, toss in half a teaspoon of cumin seeds and let them splutter.

Add 1 cup of finely chopped onions and sauté until they turn light brown.

Introduce minced garlic for an aromatic boost.

After a couple of minutes, add a handful of chopped tomatoes and cook for about 10 minutes with a pinch of salt.

Incorporate green chillies to lend a delightful kick.

Spices take the spotlight now. Add half a teaspoon each of red chilli powder, turmeric powder, and garam masala, along with one and a half spoons of coriander powder. Adjust salt if necessary.

Stir the mixture well and let it cook for an additional 10 minutes until the spices infuse their magic.

Now, add the drained black chickpeas to the cooker.

Pour in 3 cups of water to ensure a flavorful gravy.

Mix all the ingredients thoroughly, cover the pressure cooker, and cook on medium heat.

Wait for approximately 25 minutes or until you hear 10 whistles.

Allow the pressure to release naturally.

Open the lid and check if the chickpeas are soft and well-cooked.

To enhance the flavour, add finely chopped coriander leaves and a sprinkle of Kasturi methi.

Your Black Chickpea Curry is now ready to be savoured!

This delectable dish pairs perfectly with roti, paratha, or rice. For an extra burst of freshness, add a squeeze of lemon juice over raw onions.