Try This DIY Beetroot Face Pack To Get Healthy And Glowing Skin

Who doesn’t want their skin to be healthy and plump? Especially in this extreme summer when our skin tends to get dehydrated and rough, we need something calming. But that doesn’t mean you have to burn a hole in your entire pocket to get your soft and glowy skin back. Yes, you read that right. We are here with a do-it-yourself (DIY) tip that will give you all the goodness that your skin needs, that too at a pocket-friendly price.

We all know beetroot is known for its unique flavour and nutritional content. It also contains numerous antioxidants, fibre, vitamin C, folate and potassium. It cleanses the blood in addition to improving its flow. It also helps fend off bacteria, thanks to its antibacterial qualities. Beetroot fights against body free radicals, exfoliates dead skin cells, replenishes them and aids in the removal of pigmentation. So today, we will be telling you a secret DIY beetroot face pack for healthy and glowing skin.

Ingredients

One teaspoon of beetroot powder

One teaspoon of rose petal powder

Two to three teaspoons of raw milk

One teaspoon of honey.

Steps to make it

Take one spoonful of beetroot powder in a bowl and add rose petal powder to it.

Now make a paste by mixing raw milk and one spoon of honey in it.

Your beetroot face pack is ready.

How to use it

Start with cleaning your face thoroughly with regular water.

You can use a face scrub as well.

Once you are done with all these things now apply this paste on the face evenly.

Leave it for about 15 minutes.

Once it dries out nicely, wash the face thoroughly with cold water.

Use it twice a week to get effective results.

