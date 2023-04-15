Try This Easy Lauki Kheer Recipe For Weekend Dessert

When we think of kheer, the first thing that comes to our mind is the traditional rice kheer and vermicelli kheer. How about getting your taste buds acquainted with a new flavour that is also healthy for your body? Try making a kheer recipe with bottle gourd or lauki. It is an everyday vegetable found in most Indian homes and has a wealth of advantages and may be introduced to our daily diets without risk for conditions like diabetes, weight reduction, a healthy heart, kidney illnesses, liver illnesses, etc. It’s undoubtedly a super vegetable with a content of almost 90% water, few calories, almost no fat, high fibre and a tonne of minerals.

We have curated an easy lauki kheer recipe that you can try this summer and fulfil your sweet cravings in a healthy way:

Ingredients you need to get started: grated gourd – 1 cup; milk, 2 cups; cardamom powder – 1/2 tsp; dry fruits chopped – 1 tbsp; Desi ghee – 1 tsp; Sugar – 1/2 cup.

Here is what you need to do:

The lauki first be peeled before being grated and set aside in a bowl.

In a pan, pour the milk and heat it over a medium flame. Switch off the flame when the milk begins to boil, just once or twice.

Take another pan, heat the desi ghee, then stir in the grated lauki to the melted ghee and cook until it softens.

Add the heated milk to the pan once it has reached the correct level of softness. Don’t forget to keep stirring. Continue cooking it on a low flame. The milk must properly thicken to indicate the kheer is properly cooked. After that, add sugar and cardamom powder to taste. At this stage, add some chopped dry fruits and mix well. Cook the kheer for about 3-4 minutes, to allow the sugar to dissolve well in the kheer. After this, turn off the flame and serve in a bowl. Garnish dry fruits on top of this delicacy. If you do not want to use dairy milk, you can substitute it with almond milk as well.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here