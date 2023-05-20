Try This Nawabi Panner Recipe With Cashews And Almonds For The Perfect Taste

Desi cuisine is one of the go-to options for any special occasion or party. And one such renowned dish is nawabi paneer. It is royal, creamy and flavourful and can also be the showstopper of your party. The nawabi paneer curry will make you lick your fingers. So today, let’s take a look at its mouthwatering recipe which you can easily prepare at home, and people of all ages will adore this dish.

Ingredients:

Paneer cubes – 2 cups

Cashew - 1 tbsp

Almonds - 1 tbsp

Poppy seeds - 1 tbsp

Onion - 2

Bay leaf - 1

Black pepper powder - 1 tsp

Ginger - 1-inch piece

Milk - 1 cup

Cloves – 2-3

Cumin - 1 tsp

Green chili - 1

Garlic - 2-3 cloves

Saffron - 1 pinch

Butter – 1-2 tbsp

salt - as per taste

Procedure:

To make nawabi paneer, first cut the paneer into medium cubes. After this, put poppy seeds, almonds and cashews in a bowl of water and soak them for some time. Now, take some milk in a small bowl and put saffron threads in it. Mix it well with a spoon and keep it aside. After this, chop the onion, garlic and ginger and put them in the mixer, grind them to make a fine paste. After this, put soaked poppy seeds, cashews and almonds in the mixer and grind them too to make a thick paste.

Now, heat the butter in a pan over medium heat. After the butter melts, add bay leaves, cumin seeds and cloves and fry them. After frying for a few seconds, take out the bay leaf and add onion paste to the pan. Fry until it turns a light brown in colour. Now add cashew-poppy seed paste to it and stir it thoroughly. Then, add salt as per taste.

After cooking all the ingredients for some time, add a cup of milk and let the gravy boil. After some time add the paneer pieces to the boiling gravy and mix thoroughly. Now add black pepper powder to it, cover the curry for 5 minutes, and let it cook. Then add saffron milk to the curry and mix it nicely once again. Then, turn off the gas; your tasty nawabi Paneer is ready. The entire process takes only about 30 minutes.

Serve the nawabi paneer hot on any occasion you like.