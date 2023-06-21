Try This Semolina Dhokla At Home For A Healthy Breakfast

Dhokla is among the most famous dishes from Gujarat, but now it has become popular in almost every corner of the country. This soft and spongy dish attracts everyone — from kids to elders. It is typically made with gram flour (besan). But today, we will share a unique variation made of semolina (suji). Make this easy breakfast recipe at home, you and your kids will love it. Let us know the recipe in detail

Ingredients

Semolina– 1 cup

Curd (sour) – 1 cup

Baking soda – 1 tsp

Oil as per the need

Water – 1/3 cup

Salt – as per taste

For Tadka

Mustard

seeds - 1/2 tsp

Sesame seeds - 1/2 tsp

Cumin seeds - 1/2 tsp

Chopped green chillies - 1

Curry leaves - 8-10

Chopped coriander leaves - 1 tbsp

Oil - 1 tbsp

How to make it

To make dhokla, start by taking semolina (suji) in a bowl, now add a cup of curd, salt as per taste, and one-third of water to it. Mix this batter thoroughly until it gives a thick consistency. Make sure there are no lumps in the batter. Cover this mixture and keep it aside for 20 minutes.

After 20 minutes, take the mixture, add baking soda to it, and give the batter a good mix. Now grease a container with some oil, and transfer the semolina batter into it. Take a vessel, and pour 1-2 glasses of water into it. Place a stand into the vessel. Now place the container with the batter on the stand inside the vessel. Now cover the vessel and cook the Dhokla on high flame for 10 minutes.

After 10 minutes, remove the lid and check if it’s cooked, with the help of a knife. If the Dhokla is cooked then turn off the gas and carefully take out the container placed inside the vessel. Let it cool down. Once it’s cool, take out the dhokla by tapping the base of the container. Now cut it into small pieces.

Now for tadka, take some oil in the tadka pan and let it heat. Once the oil is hot, put some mustard and cumin seeds into it. Fry them until it splutters. After this add some sesame seeds, green chillies, and curry leaves and fry them for a few seconds and then turn off the gas. Now pour the prepared tadka on the dhoklas and then garnish them with coriander leaves. Your flavorful Semolina Dhokla is ready. It can be served with green chutney.