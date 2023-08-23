Tulsidas Jayanti 2023: Lesser-known Facts and Famous Quotes by Hindu Saint

TULSIDAS JAYANTI 2023: Tulsidas Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Hindu saint and poet Goswami Tulsidas. This special occasion is commemorated annually on the seventh day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan. This year, Tulsidas Jayanti will be observed on August 23. Tulsidas was a devotee and follower of Lord Rama. Out of Tulsidas’ notable literary renditions, one of his greatest works on Hindu literature includes Sri Ramcharitmanas, which is an Awadhi-language adaptation of the Sanskrit Ramayana, written in the 16th century.
Tulsidas also wrote the Hanuman Chalisa, a devotional hymn dedicated to Hanuman, the monkey god and devotee of Rama. The Hanuman Chalisa is one of the most popular Hindu prayers. He died in Varanasi in 1623 CE.
On the occasion of his 526th birth anniversary, let’s take a look at some lesser-known facts about the great Hindu saint and some of his famous quotes.
Lesser-known Facts
- Tulsidas was the son of Atmaram Shukla Dube and Hulasi Devi. He was born in Rajpur, a village in Uttar Pradesh.
- He is also believed to be a reincarnation of Hindu saint and poet Valmiki, who wrote the Ramayan epic. He translated the Sanskrit verse and wrote the life story of Lord Rama in the Awadhi language.
- As per legends, Tulsidas composed the Hanuman Chalisa.
- Apart from Ramcharitmanas, other well-known works by him include the Ramlalla Nahachhu, Barvai Ramayan, Ramagya Prashna, Parvati Mangal, and Janaki Mangal all written in the Awadhi language.
Famous Quotes by Tulsidas
- There can be no happiness for a being nor can its mind know any peace even in a dream so long as it does not relinquish desire, which is an abode of sorrow.
- No virtue is equal to the good of others and no vice greater than hurting others.
- Even your pity is like a blast of wind, and the words you speak would strip a tree of its blossoms.
- Lust, anger, vanity, and covetousness are all paths leading to hell. Abjuring, all these adore the Hero of Raghu’s line, whom saints worship.
- In dependence, there is no happiness, even in a dream.
- The best way to worship God is to serve your fellow beings.
- The world is a playhouse, and we are all actors in it. Our true purpose is to realize our divine nature.
- Love is the greatest power in the universe. It can conquer all obstacles and bring peace and happiness to the world.
- Be kind to everyone, even to your enemies. Hatred will only lead to suffering.
- The greatest wealth is contentment. The greatest happiness is peace of mind.