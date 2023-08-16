Turkish Ice-Cream To Italian Cuisine, This Cafe In Tamil Nadu’s Trichy Has It All

There’s a cafe in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy which has been gaining attention these days. Named Connection Cafe, its owner Varun spoke to News18 about his food joint. He said he started this cafe to bring food items like smoking wafers and Oreo milkshakes to the town of Trichy for the first time at the lowest price. Varun also talked about the variety of food items that the cafe offers. He said, “Our store is located on Thillai Nagar 10th Street. This shop offers many types of cuisines like Turkish ice cream, Italian food, and north Indian food, which is only available in the South in cities like Chennai and Coimbatore. The small and micro producers here can introduce their products to the customers. This will also help improve their business. So this Connection Cafe is a platform for everyone. Our store started with 80 square feet and now we have grown to more than 30 stores. The people of Trichy are giving us a warm welcome.”

Food items like cassata ice cream, kulfi, and stick ice creams are easily available in metro cities. Now, locals of Trichy can also experience the flavours and fun of Turkish ice cream in the comfort of their own town. The opening hours of the cafe are 12 noon to 12 midnight. The starting price for the lowest-priced item starts from Rs 80. Different flavours of ice cream like banana, mango, butterscotch and others are available here. Customers have a wide variety and range of items present here to choose from, according to their choice and mood.

This cafe has an elegant architecture, which distinguishes it from other buildings in Trichy. Its new and innovative initiative has also served to make it quite famous and unique. It not only offers Western cuisine, but Indian ones as well. The warm and welcoming interior and ambience of the cafe give it a hospitable vibe. Visitors admire the airy sunlit interior.